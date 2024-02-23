Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons

Genmab A-S
2013.00 DKK 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 23, 2024 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) - In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, this document discloses the data of the transactions made in Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) by managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

The company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons have given Genmab A/S power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Genmab shares by the company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Genmab A/S

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameJan G. J. van de Winkel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Restricted Stock Units related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Stock Units
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0027,404 (annual equity award)
DKK 0.001,004 (deferred annual cash bonus)
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

28,408
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market



1.		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameAnthony Pagano
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Restricted Stock Units related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Stock Units
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0013,043 (annual equity award)
DKK 0.00286 (deferred annual cash bonus)
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

13,329
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameMartin Schultz
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Restricted Stock Units related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Stock Units
(as employee of Genmab A/S, not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00270
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameTakahiro Hamatani
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Restricted Stock Units related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Stock Units
(as employee of Genmab K.K., not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00148
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameMijke Zachariasse
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Restricted Stock Units related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Stock Units
(as employee of Genmab B.V., not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00258
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameMartin Schultz
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-codeN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Warrants related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of warrants
(as employee of Genmab A/S, not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00277
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameTakahiro Hamatani
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-codeN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of warrants
(as employee of Genmab K.K., not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00152
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameMijke Zachariasse
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-codeN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Warrants related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

DK0010272202
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of warrants
(as employee of Genmab B.V., not as board member)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.00265
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside the market

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO™) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:          
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.  

Company Announcement no. 10
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten