Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’918 1.0%  SPI 15’875 0.9%  Dow 44’330 0.8%  DAX 19’462 1.3%  Euro 0.9378 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’856 1.1%  Gold 2’615 -2.6%  Bitcoin 74’774 6.1%  Dollar 0.8802 0.5%  Öl 71.7 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Spotify legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Cronos präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2024 17:00:00

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Zealand Pharma A-S
109.76 CHF 3.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement – No. 50 / 2024

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 11, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand Pharma’s shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products. 

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about the company's business and activities, please visit?www.zealandpharma.com

Contact:

Adam Lange 
Investor Relations Officer 
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi
Investor Relations Manager
Email: nea@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:28 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Verlängerte Wahlparty
09:48 SMI fällt erneut unter 200-Tage-Linie
08:55 Marktüberblick: Freenet-Rally nach Zahlen
08.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Novavax
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
07.11.24 Navigating Wheat Spreads: A Look at the Market Movers
07.11.24 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’441.52 18.95 UBS07U
Short 12’706.01 13.34 Y4SSMU
Short 13’160.01 8.84 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 11’915.63 11.11.2024 17:16:34
Long 11’423.81 18.95 UBSY9U
Long 11’183.56 13.80 S5TMYU
Long 10’692.61 8.84 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose – Preis durchbricht wichtige Widerstandsniveaus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach NVIDIA & Co: Das könnten die neuen Magnificent 7-Aktien in 2025 werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie verliert
Jahresabschlüsse lesen und Unternehmenswerte erkennen: Ein Leitfaden für Investoren
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 45: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten