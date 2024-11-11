|
11.11.2024 17:00:00
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
Company announcement – No. 50 / 2024
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
Copenhagen, Denmark, November 11, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand Pharma’s shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.
Please see the attached file(s).
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about the company's business and activities, please visit?www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
|Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
Neshat Ahmadi
Investor Relations Manager
Email: nea@zealandpharma.com
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-S
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Zealand Pharma A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zealand Pharma A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.08.24
|Ausblick: Zealand Pharma A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zealand Pharma A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Zealand Pharma A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-S
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.
🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow mit Rekord -- SMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street geht es weiter aufwärts. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}