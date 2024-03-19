Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’572 -0.5%  SPI 15’191 -0.5%  Dow 39’009 0.6%  DAX 17’972 0.2%  Euro 0.9646 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.4%  Gold 2’154 -0.3%  Bitcoin 56’757 -5.6%  Dollar 0.8883 0.1%  Öl 87.6 0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
ABB-Aktie verliert dennoch: ABB gewinnt Auftrag in USA für Elektrifizierung von Wasserstoffanlage - Moody's erhöht ABB-Rating
NVIDIA will mit neuem Computersystem Dominanz in KI-Ära festigen - NVIDIA-Aktie tiefer
Sportradar baut Zusammenarbeit mit NBA aus - Sportradar-Aktie gibt an der NASDAQ nach
Spotify-Aktie im Minus: Gut 1250 Künstler mit Millionen-Zahlungen 2023
Xpeng-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Xpeng kann Quartalsverlust deutlich eingrenzen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.03.2024 17:00:00

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

finanzen.net zero Zealand Pharma A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Zealand Pharma A-S
697.50 DKK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement – No. 15 / 2024

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 19, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:44 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Hermes International
12:43 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
10:18 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
10:12 Börse Aktuell – Nur noch einmal schlafen bis zum Fed-Zinsentscheid
10:11 SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
09:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.03.2024
08:56 The Need for Computer Science in Schools Grows
07:17 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weitere Abgaben zum Wochenauftakt
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’052.71 18.96 HSSM9U
Short 12’278.14 13.77 H4SSMU
Short 12’749.47 8.79 S2S3JU
SMI-Kurs: 11’570.70 19.03.2024 16:53:30
Long 11’120.00 19.60
Long 10’841.00 13.77 SSRM3U
Long 10’371.14 8.86 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

u-blox am 06.03.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA offenbar an KI-Startup aus Israel interessiert - potenzieller Milliardendeal
Galderma-Aktie: Was Anleger vor dem Börsengang von Galderma wissen sollten
Logitech-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Logitech-Finanzchef Boynton räumt Posten nach gut einem Jahr wieder
Schweizer Dividendensaison eröffnet: So können Anleger profitieren
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia erhält Vorabzahlung von Viatris
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer will Antrag auf Marktzulassung bei Elinzanetant einreichen
Unilever-Aktie im Bullen-Modus: Unilever will Geschäft umstrukturieren und Speiseeis-Geschäft ausgliedern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten