13.09.2023 08:25:00
Transactions in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 12th September 2023.
Number of Shares: 285,000 (two hundred and eighty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.16% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €4.535 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
13th September 2023
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie
