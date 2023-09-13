Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'987 0.1%  SPI 14'457 0.0%  Dow 34'646 -0.1%  DAX 15'716 -0.5%  Euro 0.9591 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'242 -0.3%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 23'251 3.8%  Dollar 0.8912 0.0%  Öl 91.9 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Apple908440NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Lalique-Aktie: Lalique verdient im ersten Halbjahr weniger - Umsatz gesteigert
Peach Property-Aktie: Peach Property schiebt Entscheid über Rückzahlung von Hybridanleihe weiter auf
Evolva-Aktie: Änderungen der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit Nice & Green
Goldpreis: Nahe am Dreiwochentief
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil über 1,07 US-Dollar - Euro/Franken-Paar nimmt 0,96er Marke ins Visier
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2023 08:25:00

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group
4.06 GBP -3.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 12th September 2023.

Number of Shares: 285,000 (two hundred and eighty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.16% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.535 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.                                                           

Dublin
13th September 2023

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten