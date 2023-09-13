Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 12th September 2023.

Number of Shares: 285,000 (two hundred and eighty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.16% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.535 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

13th September 2023