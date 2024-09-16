Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’005 -0.3%  SPI 15’969 -0.2%  Dow 41’394 0.7%  DAX 18’642 -0.3%  Euro 0.9388 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’836 -0.2%  Gold 2’582 0.0%  Bitcoin 49’708 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8447 -0.4%  Öl 72.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
ARYZTA-Aktie höher: Zurückzahlung von Hybridanleihe in Millionenhöhe
Curatis-Aktie unverändert: Weitere Verluste
VW-Aktie leichter: Neuer Bulli durch Partnerschaft mit Ford
Spannungen zwischen UBS und Schweizer Industrie: Kritik an verschärften Kreditbedingungen - Aktie gibt nach
SoftwareONE-Aktie im Minus: SoftwareONE diskutiert Fusion mit norwegischer Crayon-Gruppe
Suche...

ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.09.2024 09:31:42

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A-S
128.40 DKK 1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 16 September 2024
No. 45/2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 1.25 billion from 22 February 2024 to 19 February 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive. The second tranche of the programme of up to DKK 750 million commenced on 13 August 2024 and complete no later than 19 February 2025.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,737,248125.55594,780,121
9 September 202432,000128.554,113,600
10 September 202432,000127.164,069,120
11 September 202434,000125.644,271,760
12 September 202434,000126.484,300,320
13 September 202435,000127.934,477,550
Accumulated under the programme 4,904,248125.61616,012,471

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,312,347 treasury shares corresponding to 3.40% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments


Nachrichten zu ISS A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ISS A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:

🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)

Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Inside Trading & Investment

08:54 Sanierung bei Volkswagen – gelingt nun der Turnaround der Aktie?
05:51 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Starke Wochenbilanz
13.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
13.09.24 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle haussieren
13.09.24 SMI scheitert erneut an 12.000er-Marke
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
12.09.24 «𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’549.21 19.77 OGSSMU
Short 12’832.96 13.40 ZISSMU
Short 13’304.94 8.74 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’005.28 16.09.2024 09:26:36
Long 11’573.85 19.93 UGWSFU
Long 11’291.17 13.63 UBSGVU
Long 10’777.67 8.61 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ISS A-S 128.40 1.50% ISS A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wer plant, in Bitcoin zu investieren: Jetzt zuschlagen!
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert letztendlich
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
KW 37: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gewinne in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Mittwochmittag
Roche-Bons fallen zurück - Frühe Daten zu Fettsenker werfen Fragen auf
Pluszeichen in Zürich: SMI notiert im Plus
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI zeigt sich mittags leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten