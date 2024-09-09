Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A-S
128.20 DKK -0.62%
Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 9 September 2024
No. 44/2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 1.25 billion from 22 February 2024 to 19 February 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive. The second tranche of the programme of up to DKK 750 million commenced on 13 August 2024 and complete no later than 19 February 2025.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,555,248125.56571,960,421
2 September 202439,000124.284,846,920
3 September 202437,000125.014,625,370
4 September 202440,000123.834,953,200
5 September 202433,000126.194,164,270
6 September 202433,000128.184,229,940
Accumulated under the programme 4,737,248125.55594,780,121

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,145,347 treasury shares corresponding to 3.31% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments


