Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’918 -0.1%  SPI 15’925 -0.1%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’708 0.1%  Euro 0.9927 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’036 0.0%  Gold 2’345 0.5%  Bitcoin 62’355 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.1%  Öl 82.6 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Swatch1225515
Top News
NEL ASA-Aktie steigt dank Lizenzdeal mit Reliance Industries
Gerresheimer-Aktie gibt nach: Gerresheimer investiert in Erweiterung von US-Standort
Xlife Sciences-Aktie: Xlife Sciences fusioniert Palleos mit OCT Clinical
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
Suche...
0% Kommission

ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2024 13:37:14

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

finanzen.net zero ISS A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ISS A-S
130.10 DKK 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 27 May 2024
No. 24/2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 1 billion from 22 February 2024 to 19 February 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of the programme of up to DKK 500 million commenced on 22 February 2024 and complete no later than 9 August 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,120,131125.55266,172,211
21 May 202433,671130.284,386,725
22 May 202432,923128.124,218,210
23 May 202431,000129.194,004,909
24 May 202432,000129.894,156,333
Accumulated under the programme 2,249,725125.77282,938,388

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 1,957,280 treasury shares corresponding to 1.05% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments


Nachrichten zu ISS A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ISS A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:38 UBS KeyInvest: SMI: Die Aufholjagd hat begonnen
10:18 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
09:27 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
08:52 Ruhiger Wochenauftakt erwartet
24.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Ford, Tesla
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’432.84 19.59 PFSSMU
Short 12’692.88 13.73 7CSSMU
Short 13’197.92 8.66 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’916.29 27.05.2024 13:29:31
Long 11’471.11 19.91 XEUBSU
Long 11’200.00 13.93
Long 10’728.71 8.98 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ISS A-S 130.10 0.77% ISS A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate - Novartis-Aktie wenig bewegt
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert
Mercedes-Aktie etwas fester: UAW ergreift Massnahmen nach Niederlage im Streit mit Mercedes
Bill Gates plant möglicherweise Verkauf seiner Yachten: Rückkehr zu alten Spitzenplätzen der Forbes Milliardärsliste in Aussicht
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit