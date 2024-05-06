Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’266 0.5%  SPI 15’094 0.6%  Dow 38’676 1.2%  DAX 18’002 0.6%  Euro 0.9750 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’921 0.6%  Gold 2’313 0.5%  Bitcoin 58’245 0.4%  Dollar 0.9056 0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Novo Nordisk129508879Bayer10367293
Top News
Ausblick: Nikola informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Lyft stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Analysten uneinig: Wie geht es für die gebeutelte Plug Power-Aktie weiter?
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Experten sehen bei EVOTEC-Aktie Potenzial
Suche...
0% Kommission
ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.05.2024 08:45:01

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

finanzen.net zero ISS A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ISS A-S
122.30 DKK -0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 6 May 2024
No. 20/2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 1 billion from 22 February 2024 to 19 February 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of the programme of up to DKK 500 million commenced on 22 February 2024 and complete no later than 9 August 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,673,558125.09209,339,150
29 April 202431,818131.294,177,471
30 April 202434,000131.864,483,223
1 May 202434,000129.884,415,954
2 May 202434,000125.814,277,482
3 May 202434,000123.044,183,486
Accumulated under the programme 1,841,376125.38230,876,766

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 1,548,931 treasury shares corresponding to 0.83% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments


Nachrichten zu ISS A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten