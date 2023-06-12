Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.06.2023 11:00:00

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Tryg A-S
20.32 CHF 0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 06 June 2023 to 09 June 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
06 June 2023    90,000  158.17  14,235,300
07 June 2023    110,000  157.34  17,307,400
08 June 2023    120,000  156.83  18,819,600
09 June 2023    120,000  156.60  18,792,000
Accumulated for the period   440,000 - 69,154,300
Accumulated under the programme   30,874,000 - 4,930,661,040

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,668,103 treasury shares corresponding to 1.838% of the total share capital.

Attachment


