Tryg A-S Aktie [Valor: 28204699 / ISIN: DK0060636678]
01.05.2023 11:00:00

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Tryg A-S
20.93 CHF 0.39%
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 24 April 2023 to 28 April 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
24 April 2023    60,000  159.13  9,547,800
25 April 2023    60,000  159.15  9,549,000
26 April 2023    70,000  158.61  11,102,700
27 April 2023    80,000  158.67  12,693,600
28 April 2023    75,000  159.83  11,987,250
Accumulated for the period   345,000 - 54,880,350
Accumulated under the programme   28,904,000 - 4,618,563,990

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 29,401,997 treasury shares corresponding to 4.491% of the total share capital.

Attachment


