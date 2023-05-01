Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 24 April 2023 to 28 April 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 24 April 2023 60,000 159.13 9,547,800 25 April 2023 60,000 159.15 9,549,000 26 April 2023 70,000 158.61 11,102,700 27 April 2023 80,000 158.67 12,693,600 28 April 2023 75,000 159.83 11,987,250 Accumulated for the period 345,000 - 54,880,350 Accumulated under the programme 28,904,000 - 4,618,563,990

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 29,401,997 treasury shares corresponding to 4.491% of the total share capital.

Attachment