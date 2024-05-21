Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’998 -0.3%  SPI 15’996 -0.3%  Dow 39’807 -0.5%  DAX 18’693 -0.4%  Euro 0.9883 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’039 -0.7%  Gold 2’420 -0.2%  Bitcoin 64’777 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9096 -0.1%  Öl 82.5 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Meyer Burger10850379Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet
Idorsia-Aktie dennoch deutlich im Minus: Idorsia ernennt neuen CEO - Vorläufige Zahlen bestätigt
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Zoom-Aktie gibt nach: Zoom enttäuscht mit Erstquartalsbilanz
Suche...
0% Kommission
Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2024 13:19:21

Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-back Program

finanzen.net zero Genmab A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Genmab A-S
2041.00 DKK 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; May 21, 2024 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On March 15, 2024, Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to repurchase up to DKK 3.5 billion worth of shares.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than December 16, 2024.

The following transactions were executed under the program from May 13, 2024 to May 17, 2024:

 Trading PlatformNo. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated through
last announcement		 689,655 1,393,466,215.08
May 13, 2024XCSE8,5601,985.17 
 CEUX6,2291,984.75 
 AQEU8411,984.14 
 TQEX9221,984.09 
 Total16,5521,984.9032,854,031.70
May 14, 2024XCSE10,2412,028.31 
 CEUX5,6422,030.04 
 AQEU7672,031.60 
 TQEX1,1312,028.54 
 Total17,7812,029.0136,077,876.60
May 15, 2024XCSE   
 CEUX   
 AQEU   
 TQEX   
 Total00.000.00
May 16, 2024XCSE   
 CEUX   
 AQEU   
 TQEX   
 Total00.000.00
May 17, 2024XCSE   
 CEUX   
 AQEU   
 TQEX   
 Total00.000.00
Total 34,333 68,931,908.30
Accumulated under the program 723,998 1,462,398,123.38

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 1,573,136 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.38% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation.” Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 22 dated March 15, 2024.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative, and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S., and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Company Announcement no. 37
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark

Attachments


Analysen zu Genmab A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SMI springt über 12.000er-Marke
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
06:27 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Jahreshoch
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Got commodities?
20.05.24 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’498.38 19.69 S2S3JU
Short 12’761.73 13.65 YXSSMU
Short 13’269.69 8.64 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’996.57 21.05.2024 13:20:32
Long 11’540.00 19.98
Long 11’300.00 13.90
Long 10’820.00 8.78
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 2’041.00 0.74% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
Erneute Kurszielanhebung für NVIDIA vor Bilanzvorlage: NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet
Schlechte Aussichten: Vermögensverwalter stuft UBS-Aktie als "Underperfom" ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit