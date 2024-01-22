Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 15, 2024 to Friday January 19, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 579,557 8,395,012,609 15 January 2024 750 12,845.5733 9,634,180 16 January 2024 750 13,057.8533 9,793,390 17 January 2024 770 13,234.9481 10,190,910 18 January 2024 750 13,321.9467 9,991,460 19 January 2024 750 12,812.3867 9,609,290 Total 15-19 January 2024 3,770 49,219,230 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,996 13,055.4897 52,169,737 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 88,312 993,754,753 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 587,323 8,496,401,576 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,402,406 36,154,451,314 15 January 2024 2,992 13,054.3516 39,058,620 16 January 2024 2,992 13,311.5642 39,828,200 17 January 2024 3,073 13,533.6365 41,588,865 18 January 2024 2,992 13,598.1334 40,685,615 19 January 2024 2,992 13,137.8760 39,308,525 Total 15-19 January 2024 15,041 200,469,825 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,055 13,328.2259 160,671,763 Bought from the Foundation* 3,800 13,328.1993 50,647,157 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 361,368 4,107,969,785 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,433,302 36,566,240,060

Page 1 of 2

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 328,101 A shares and 1,361,818 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.62% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 22, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments