Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'309 -0.4%  SPI 13'523 -0.3%  Dow 33'127 -0.9%  DAX 14'749 -0.3%  Euro 0.9470 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'023 -0.1%  Gold 1'981 0.0%  Bitcoin 27'342 2.1%  Dollar 0.8926 0.1%  Öl 92.4 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Logitech öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Tesla weist Bedenken zu Ausbau in Deutschland zurück
UniCredit-Aktie im Plus: UniCredit und Alpha Services fusionieren in Rumänien
Um 18 Uhr live: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
Ausblick: Novartis vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S Aktie [Valor: 906012 / ISIN: DK0010244425]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.10.2023 11:05:33

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S
1536.00 CHF -5.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 16, 2023 to Friday October 20, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)482,795 7,313,876,755
16 October 202353012,401.07556,572,570
17 October 202354012,113.12966,541,090
18 October 202354011,842.98156,395,210
19 October 202354011,512.42596,216,710
20 October 202355011,381.85456,260,020
Total 16-20 October 20232,700 31,985,600
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,86411,846.542433,928,497
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)148,741 1,853,025,614
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)488,359 7,379,790,853
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,007,407 31,694,396,372
16 October 20232,11512,582.361726,611,695
17 October 20232,15612,244.492126,399,125
18 October 20232,15611,974.965225,818,025
19 October 20232,15611,646.266225,109,350
20 October 20232,19411,513.949425,261,605
Total 16-20 October 202310,777 129,199,800
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,63811,988.4360103,556,110
Bought from the Foundation*2,72311,988.442332,644,528
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)591,852 7,487,854,811
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,029,545 31,959,796,810

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 229,137 A shares and 961,931 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.78% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 23, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen

Jetzt schon Plätze sichern!

An börsengehandelten Indexfonds oder ETFs kommen Anleger kaum noch vorbei und in zahlreichen Medien ist heute über ETFs zu lesen. Doch worauf sollten Anleger achten, die ihr Vermögen mithilfe von ETFs aufbauen wollen? Wie finden Anleger den passenden ETF? Und welche Rolle können ETFs dabei spielen, als Anleger den Herausforderungen und grossen Themen unserer Zeit zu begegnen? Die Antworten bekommen Sie heute Abend!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Endlich günstiger handeln! Mit Jörg Sandrock von neon, Reto Huenerwadel von der Hypothekarbank Lenzburg und Lucas Bruggeman von BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Endlich günstiger handeln!

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Gold auf 5-Monats-Hoch
08:41 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
08:34 SMI stürzt auf Jahrestief
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte unter Druck
20.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.10.23 Microsoft und die Activision Blizzard Übernahme
20.10.23 Endlich günstiger handeln!
19.10.23 Julius Bär: 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sandoz Group AG
18.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Frieden im Nahen Osten in weiter Ferne
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'750.00 19.27
Short 10'953.72 13.76 SSGMWU
Short 11'374.45 8.78 52SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'303.59 23.10.2023 11:01:42
Long 9'902.15 19.84 SYSSMU
Long 9'682.19 13.94 SSHMIU
Long 9'253.99 8.89 CXSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Milliarden-Deal für Rechte an Magenmittel
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: UBS legt Verwaltungsräte von UBS Schweiz und CS Schweiz zusammen - wohl neue Abbauwelle bei CS geplant
Krieg im Nahen Osten: Welche Entwicklung Experten für den Goldpreis erwarten
Bank of England alarmiert angesichts einer möglichen Überbewertung von US-Technologieaktien
Trotz aktueller Marktschwäche: Diese Branche könnte laut Marktexperten Jim Cramer vor einem Bullenmarkt stehen
Deutsche Bank-Experten besorgt: Neue Ära der Stagflation könnte bevorstehen
Nahost-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Krypto-Fans mit Bitcoin-Prognosen von 45'000 bis 250'000 US-Dollar
Charlie Munger verpasst Gelegenheit: Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien verkauft
Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche macht weniger Umsatz - Ausblick bestätigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit