Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 22, 2023 to Friday May 26, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|11,264
|133,148,128
|22 May 2023
|670
|11,686.5224
|7,829,970
|23 May 2023
|650
|11,614.6769
|7,549,540
|24 May 2023
|650
|11,261.5846
|7,320,030
|25 May 2023
|640
|11,169.4844
|7,148,470
|26 May 2023
|630
|11,442.2698
|7,208,630
|Total 22-26 May 2023
|3,240
|37,056,640
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,436
|11,437.2461
|39,298,378
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,940
|209,503,145
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|357,558
|5,736,268,384
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|44,819
|537,950,770
|22 May 2023
|2,675
|11,881.1092
|31,781,967
|23 May 2023
|2,594
|11,776.7579
|30,548,910
|24 May 2023
|2,594
|11,398.9514
|29,568,880
|25 May 2023
|2,554
|11,304.3970
|28,871,430
|26 May 2023
|2,515
|11,600.1948
|29,174,490
|Total 22-26 May 2023
|12,932
|149,945,677
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,366
|11,594.9060
|120,192,796
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,267
|11,594.8832
|37,880,484
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|71,384
|845,969,726
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,509,077
|25,317,911,725
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 325,726, A shares and 1,361,831, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.02% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 May 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2023
