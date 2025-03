Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2025 - March 4, 2025

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Nørgaard Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status



SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S







b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707



b) Nature of the transaction



Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50

DKK 546.50 32

112

38

88

84

71

70

5 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



500 shares

DKK 273,250.00 e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-03, 1:06:49 pm CET



f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

