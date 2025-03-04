Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’048 -0.9%  SPI 17’210 -0.8%  Dow 43’191 -1.5%  DAX 22’522 -2.7%  Euro 0.9376 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’402 -2.5%  Gold 2’926 1.1%  Bitcoin 74’088 -4.1%  Dollar 0.8886 -0.9%  Öl 70.5 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swisscom874251Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Jefferies & Company Inc.: Buy für Continental-Aktie
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: EVOTEC sichert sich zweistelligen Millionenbetrag von Bristol Myers Squibb
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Die Konzerngeschichte des Corona-Wunders
VAT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Höheres Ergebnis - Ausblick zuversichtlich
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Royal UNIBREW A-S Aktie [Valor: 28088825 / ISIN: DK0060634707]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.03.2025 14:03:41

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

Royal UNIBREW A-S
74.20 EUR 2.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2025 - March 4, 2025

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.  

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Sale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50		32
112
38
88
84
71
70
5
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


500 shares
DKK 273,250.00
e)Date of the transaction2025-03-03, 1:06:49 pm CET

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment