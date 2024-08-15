Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
15.08.2024 21:40:30

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

ISS A-S
127.10 DKK 1.68%
Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 15 August 2024
No. 40/2024

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

On 13 August 2024, ISS A/S announced that the second tranche of the share buyback programme would be increased and that KIRKBI Invest A/S had indicated an intention to sell an aggregate pro rata number of shares of ISS A/S in order to maintain its 17% ownership percentage that KIRKBI Invest A/S had before the share buyback programme was initiated in February 2024. In aggregate, the second tranche of the share buyback programme and the shares to be repurchased from KIRKBI Invest A/S were expected to amount to an aggregate consideration of DKK 750 million, see company announcement no. 39/2024.

ISS A/S has now received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

KIRKBI Invest A/S has sold 1,700,544 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 29,142,341 shares in the company.

Following the transaction, ISS A/S owns a total of 5,499,347 treasury shares corresponding to 2.96% of the total share capital.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments


