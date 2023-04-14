SMI 11'318 0.5%  SPI 14'829 0.7%  Dow 34'030 1.1%  DAX 15'799 0.4%  Euro 0.9828 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'385 0.5%  Gold 2'033 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'400 1.4%  Dollar 0.8891 0.0%  Öl 86.4 0.1% 
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum US-Dollar auf ein Jahreshoch - USD/CHF auf 2-Jahres-Tief
JPMorgan-Aktie legt vorbörslich zu: Gewinnsprung im ersten Quartal
Bill Ackman übt Kritik an Yellen und Fed: Wirtschaft steuert womöglich auf "weiteres Zugunglück" zu
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Columbus A-S Aktie
14.04.2023 13:31:23

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Columbus A-S
6.48 DKK 0.31%
Company announcement no. 6/2023


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameBrian Iversen
Senior management employee’s positionGroup CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transactionGranting
Trading dateGranted 14 April 2023
Number of securities tradedGranted 450,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 6.45.
Each warrant gives, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the right to subscribe 1 share of nominally DKK 1.25 per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.31, corresponding to a total value of DKK 589,500 for the granted warrants.




For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich China im ersten Quartal des Jahres entwickelt und welche Bedeutung haben Rohstoffe, insbesondere Kupfer für das Land?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Omar Sharif, Investment Solutions / Marex Financial Products – London im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:15 Marktüberblick: Covestro übertrifft Erwartungen
08:13 11.270 Punkte weiterhin im Fokus
07:22 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke – Wir kommen
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Weiter aufwärts
13.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
13.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV
12.04.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit Produktdetails Basiswerte 7.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swatch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

UBS-Aktie höher: UBS bereitet angeblich Börsengang von CS Schweiz vor
Givaudan-Aktie fällt zurück: Givaudan verzeichnet leichten Umsatzrückgang
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit April 2022
Roche-Aktie: Kleiner Funke dürfte laut Analysten genügen, um den Titeln neuen Schwung zu verleihen
VAT-Aktie fällt zurück: VAT brechen die Aufträge weg
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Volkswagen-Aktie legt zu: Gericht in Russland entscheidet über Einfrierung von VW-Vermögenswerten
Stadler-Aktie gefragt: Stadler hat Auftrag von GB Railfreight erhalten
AB InBev-Aktie schwächelt: "Bud Light" gerät nach Kooperation in US-Kulturkampf
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst fester: Nationalrat lehnt Garantien für CS-Fusion ab - Ständerat sagt Ja - Notkredite abgelehnt

