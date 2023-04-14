|
14.04.2023 13:31:23
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement no. 6/2023
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Brian Iversen
|Senior management employee’s position
|Group CFO
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 14 April 2023
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 450,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 6.45.
Each warrant gives, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the right to subscribe 1 share of nominally DKK 1.25 per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.31, corresponding to a total value of DKK 589,500 for the granted warrants.
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachment
- SE_06_2023_Transactions_by_members_of_senior_management_in_shares_issued_by_Columbus_and_related_securities
