ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that it purchased 1,222,145 ordinary shares at 39.94 pence per share on 6 December 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.90% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Additionally, the Company has today cancelled all the shares held in treasury.

Following the above transaction and the cancellation of shares held in treasury, and in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 6 December 2024 consisted of 134,160,646 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each, all with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

6 December 2024

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850