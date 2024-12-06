Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT
0.19 GBP 1.03%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

ALBION KAY VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion KAY VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that it purchased 3,627,091 ordinary shares at 18.94 pence per share on 6 December 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.65% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Additionally, the Company has today cancelled all the shares held in treasury.

Following the above transaction and the cancellation of shares held in treasury, and in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 6 December 2024 consisted of 557,260,053 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each, all with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

6 December 2024

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


