Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie [Valor: 3035582 / ISIN: GB00B1G3LR35]
24.09.2024 19:02:18

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Albion Enterprise VCT
ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 73,646 ordinary shares at 126.31 pence per share on 24 September 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.07% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 24 September 2024 consisted of 129,223,229 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 18,185,333 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 111,037,896 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

24 September 2024

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


