Albion Venture Capital Trust Aktie [Valor: 436279 / ISIN: GB0002039625]
23.07.2024 18:19:42

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Albion Venture Capital Trust
0.42 GBP 1.51%
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that it purchased 2,346,236 ordinary shares at 41.62 pence per share on 23 July 2024. The shares purchased represent 1.70% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 23 July 2024 consisted of 157,660,889 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 22,002,939 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 135,657,950 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

23 July 2024

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


