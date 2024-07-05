Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Crown Place VCT Aktie [Valor: 894358 / ISIN: GB0002577434]
05.07.2024

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Crown Place VCT
0.29 GBP 1.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 1,660,110 ordinary shares at 29.01 pence per share on 5 July 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.55% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 5 July 2024 consisted of 345,515,332 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 299,727,340 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

5 July 2024

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


