Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 -0.1%  SPI 14'579 -0.2%  Dow 37'475 0.5%  DAX 16'744 0.6%  Euro 0.9454 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'535 0.3%  Gold 2'042 0.7%  Bitcoin 36'082 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8612 -0.7%  Öl 79.2 1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018BACHEM117649372
Top News
Zalando einer der schlechtesten DAX-Titel in 2023: Mit welchen Problemen der Online-Modehändler zu kämpfen hatte
Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 am Mittag steigen
Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag stärker
Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Mittag steigen
Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Kings Arms Yard VCT Aktie [Valor: 442445 / ISIN: GB0007174294]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.12.2023 18:37:15

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

finanzen.net zero Kings Arms Yard VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kings Arms Yard VCT
0.19 GBP 1.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 2,413,601 ordinary shares at 19.48 pence per share on 19 December 2023. The shares purchased represent 0.46% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 19 December 2023 consisted of 605,731,444 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 87,982,092 ordinary shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 517,749,352 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

19 December 2023

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:40 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
11:17 BNP Paribas - Ausblick für 2024
11:15 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
09:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
08:18 Marktüberblick: CECONOMY-Aktie sackt nach Zahlen ab
08:17 Take 2 Interactive: verleiht der Hype um GTA VI neuen Rückenwind?
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
06:30 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Pullback am Volumenmaximum?
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'608.60 19.22 GXSSMU
Short 11'822.48 13.94 NMSSMU
Short 12'308.39 8.71 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'146.43 19.12.2023 17:31:17
Long 10'678.24 19.06 SSQMQU
Long 10'424.03 13.27 SSOMSU
Long 10'006.00 8.96 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie mit Kursaufschlägen: Aktivistischer Investor Cevian steigt bei UBS ein
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Vormittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Richemont-Aktie in Rot: Richemont löst nach Farfetch-Verkauf YNAP-Deal auf - Farfetch-Aktie nach Handelsaussetzung im Minus
Santhera-Aktie unter Druck: EU-Marktzulassung für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Warum China an den Rekordständen von Gold nicht unschuldig sein dürfte
SGS-Aktie verliert: Crop Science Geschäft wird an Eurofins Scientific veräussert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit