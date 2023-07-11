Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie [Valor: 3035582 / ISIN: GB00B1G3LR35]
11.07.2023 18:19:49

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Albion Enterprise VCT
1.22 GBP 2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that it purchased 455,026 ordinary shares at 122.17 pence per share on 11 July 2023. The shares purchased represent 0.45% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 11 July 2023 consisted of 115,851,291 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 15,013,392 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,837,899 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

11 July 2023

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


