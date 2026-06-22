Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



22-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 15th June 2026 to Friday 19 June 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Date of purchase Ordinary shares purchased Volume weighted Average Price Paid (GBp) Lowest price paid (GBp) Highest price paid (GBp) 17/06/26 15,000 598.1407 590.0 606.5 18/06/26 15,000 579.5258 569.0 595.0 19/06/26 15,000 580.8591 576.5 591.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,137,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,908,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 17/06/2026 455 606.50 08:15:43 00081304423TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 412 606.50 08:15:43 00081304424TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 810 599.50 08:51:35 00081305841TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 655 592.00 09:31:24 00081307681TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 144 592.00 09:31:24 00081307682TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 886 596.00 10:18:01 00081309506TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 845 595.50 11:34:04 00081312136TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 142 591.00 11:59:51 00081312851TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 630 591.00 11:59:51 00081312852TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 860 590.00 12:28:07 00081314597TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 896 597.50 13:14:03 00081316084TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 600 596.50 13:34:07 00081316678TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 281 596.50 13:34:07 00081316684TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 454 599.50 14:15:39 00081317703TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 800 600.00 14:33:14 00081318392TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 895 598.50 14:36:05 00081318523TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 767 600.50 14:57:34 00081319243TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 333 602.50 15:11:53 00081319656TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 798 606.50 15:19:18 00081319999TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 276 603.50 15:27:37 00081320622TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 515 603.50 15:27:37 00081320623TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 771 598.00 15:47:15 00081321617TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 442 596.50 15:58:32 00081322513TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 382 599.00 16:06:47 00081323016TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 458 598.00 16:08:50 00081323137TRLO0 XLON 17/06/2026 493 596.50 16:14:39 00081323597TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 883 595.00 08:13:19 00081327117TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 842 584.00 08:58:27 00081329716TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 804 582.50 09:24:10 00081331026TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 756 583.00 10:00:18 00081333319TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 765 581.50 10:55:00 00081336271TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 497 571.50 11:12:25 00081337175TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 316 571.50 11:12:25 00081337174TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 870 574.50 11:18:49 00081337466TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 729 573.50 11:55:59 00081339060TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 860 573.00 12:05:16 00081339713TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 765 573.50 12:18:21 00081340893TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 859 569.00 12:23:54 00081341344TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 825 574.00 12:54:11 00081343406TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 879 577.00 14:01:12 00081346731TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 184 578.00 14:30:19 00081349219TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 402 578.00 14:30:19 00081349220TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 191 578.00 14:31:25 00081349296TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 260 578.50 15:00:00 00081352428TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 4 580.50 15:04:38 00081352824TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 764 582.50 15:10:25 00081353492TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 803 584.00 15:26:35 00081354813TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 892 585.50 15:50:09 00081356636TRLO0 XLON 18/06/2026 850 588.50 16:11:37 00081358090TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 832 591.00 08:24:31 00081362642TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 240 587.50 08:50:23 00081363418TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 94 587.50 08:50:23 00081363419TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 547 587.50 08:58:53 00081363584TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 803 584.00 09:47:21 00081365234TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 467 585.00 10:04:25 00081365752TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 50 585.00 10:04:25 00081365753TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 958 578.50 10:15:04 00081365991TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 14 578.50 10:15:04 00081365992TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 574 576.50 10:15:57 00081366303TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 5 576.50 10:15:57 00081366304TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 281 576.50 10:15:57 00081366305TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 280 577.50 10:15:57 00081366306TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 416 577.50 10:15:57 00081366307TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 35 577.50 10:15:57 00081366308TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 871 581.00 11:49:49 00081370707TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 867 577.00 12:52:16 00081372044TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 445 577.50 13:01:25 00081372239TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 812 577.00 13:37:39 00081373139TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 445 579.00 13:54:48 00081373827TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 295 579.00 13:54:53 00081373842TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 772 579.50 14:32:09 00081375063TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 744 579.00 15:00:29 00081376114TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 810 579.00 15:00:29 00081376115TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 843 578.50 15:15:22 00081376718TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 444 581.00 15:34:18 00081377400TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 776 583.00 15:55:16 00081378242TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 807 583.00 16:05:34 00081378715TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 135 583.50 16:15:11 00081379656TRLO0 XLON 19/06/2026 338 583.50 16:15:11 00081379657TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.