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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares
22-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Molten Ventures plc
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 15th June 2026 to Friday 19 June 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.
("Molten" or the "Company")
Transaction in own shares
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,137,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,908,752.The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate informationIn accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50Individual transactions
|Date of purchase
|Ordinary shares purchased
|Volume weighted Average Price Paid (GBp)
|Lowest price paid (GBp)
|Highest price paid (GBp)
|17/06/26
| 15,000
|598.1407
|590.0
|606.5
|18/06/26
| 15,000
|579.5258
|569.0
|595.0
|19/06/26
| 15,000
|580.8591
|576.5
|591.0
Enquiries
|Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Transaction price (GBp)
|Time of transaction (UK Time)
|Transaction reference number
|Trading venue
|17/06/2026
|455
|606.50
| 08:15:43
|00081304423TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|412
|606.50
| 08:15:43
|00081304424TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|810
|599.50
| 08:51:35
|00081305841TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|655
|592.00
| 09:31:24
|00081307681TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|144
|592.00
| 09:31:24
|00081307682TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|886
|596.00
| 10:18:01
|00081309506TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|845
|595.50
| 11:34:04
|00081312136TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|142
|591.00
| 11:59:51
|00081312851TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|630
|591.00
| 11:59:51
|00081312852TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|860
|590.00
| 12:28:07
|00081314597TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|896
|597.50
| 13:14:03
|00081316084TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|600
|596.50
| 13:34:07
|00081316678TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|281
|596.50
| 13:34:07
|00081316684TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|454
|599.50
| 14:15:39
|00081317703TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|800
|600.00
| 14:33:14
|00081318392TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|895
|598.50
| 14:36:05
|00081318523TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|767
|600.50
| 14:57:34
|00081319243TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|333
|602.50
| 15:11:53
|00081319656TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|798
|606.50
| 15:19:18
|00081319999TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|276
|603.50
| 15:27:37
|00081320622TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|515
|603.50
| 15:27:37
|00081320623TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|771
|598.00
| 15:47:15
|00081321617TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|442
|596.50
| 15:58:32
|00081322513TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|382
|599.00
| 16:06:47
|00081323016TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|458
|598.00
| 16:08:50
|00081323137TRLO0
|XLON
|17/06/2026
|493
|596.50
| 16:14:39
|00081323597TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|883
|595.00
| 08:13:19
|00081327117TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|842
|584.00
| 08:58:27
|00081329716TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|804
|582.50
| 09:24:10
|00081331026TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|756
|583.00
| 10:00:18
|00081333319TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|765
|581.50
| 10:55:00
|00081336271TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|497
|571.50
| 11:12:25
|00081337175TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|316
|571.50
| 11:12:25
|00081337174TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|870
|574.50
| 11:18:49
|00081337466TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|729
|573.50
| 11:55:59
|00081339060TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|860
|573.00
| 12:05:16
|00081339713TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|765
|573.50
| 12:18:21
|00081340893TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|859
|569.00
| 12:23:54
|00081341344TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|825
|574.00
| 12:54:11
|00081343406TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|879
|577.00
| 14:01:12
|00081346731TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|184
|578.00
| 14:30:19
|00081349219TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|402
|578.00
| 14:30:19
|00081349220TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|191
|578.00
| 14:31:25
|00081349296TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|260
|578.50
| 15:00:00
|00081352428TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|4
|580.50
| 15:04:38
|00081352824TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|764
|582.50
| 15:10:25
|00081353492TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|803
|584.00
| 15:26:35
|00081354813TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|892
|585.50
| 15:50:09
|00081356636TRLO0
|XLON
|18/06/2026
|850
|588.50
| 16:11:37
|00081358090TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|832
|591.00
| 08:24:31
|00081362642TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|240
|587.50
| 08:50:23
|00081363418TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|94
|587.50
| 08:50:23
|00081363419TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|547
|587.50
| 08:58:53
|00081363584TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|803
|584.00
| 09:47:21
|00081365234TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|467
|585.00
| 10:04:25
|00081365752TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|50
|585.00
| 10:04:25
|00081365753TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|958
|578.50
| 10:15:04
|00081365991TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|14
|578.50
| 10:15:04
|00081365992TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|574
|576.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366303TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|5
|576.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366304TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|281
|576.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366305TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|280
|577.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366306TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|416
|577.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366307TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|35
|577.50
| 10:15:57
|00081366308TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|871
|581.00
| 11:49:49
|00081370707TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|867
|577.00
| 12:52:16
|00081372044TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|445
|577.50
| 13:01:25
|00081372239TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|812
|577.00
| 13:37:39
|00081373139TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|445
|579.00
| 13:54:48
|00081373827TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|295
|579.00
| 13:54:53
|00081373842TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|772
|579.50
| 14:32:09
|00081375063TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|744
|579.00
| 15:00:29
|00081376114TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|810
|579.00
| 15:00:29
|00081376115TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|843
|578.50
| 15:15:22
|00081376718TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|444
|581.00
| 15:34:18
|00081377400TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|776
|583.00
| 15:55:16
|00081378242TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|807
|583.00
| 16:05:34
|00081378715TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|135
|583.50
| 16:15:11
|00081379656TRLO0
|XLON
|19/06/2026
|338
|583.50
| 16:15:11
|00081379657TRLO0
|XLON
About Molten VenturesMolten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit:
|Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
|+44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc
|Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
|+44 (0)20 3207 7800
|Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums
|+44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com
https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
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