LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) ("Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 June 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 407.039267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 755,814 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,989,993 have voting rights and 3,357,810 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 407.039267 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Transaction reference number Trading Venue 881 410.50 1235783025437990 LSE 751 410.50 1235783025437991 LSE 90 410.50 1235783025437993 LSE 90 410.50 1235783025437992 LSE 28 410.50 1235783025437998 LSE 160 410.50 1235783025437999 LSE 630 410.00 1235783025438410 LSE 300 410.00 1235783025438430 LSE 111 410.00 1235783025438431 LSE 442 413.00 1235783025450555 LSE 119 412.00 1235783025450568 LSE 197 413.00 1235783025450569 LSE 78 411.50 1235783025450567 LSE 9 411.50 1235783025450566 LSE 188 411.00 1235783025450565 LSE 191 410.00 1235783025454030 LSE 223 410.00 1235783025454031 LSE 414 409.00 1235783025454612 LSE 300 407.50 1235783025455685 LSE 329 407.50 1235783025455686 LSE 288 406.00 1235783025462450 LSE 288 406.00 1235783025462454 LSE 22 406.00 1235783025462458 LSE 43 406.00 1235783025462459 LSE 223 406.00 1235783025462472 LSE 611 406.00 1235783025462774 LSE 288 406.00 1235783025462775 LSE 186 405.50 1235783025462777 LSE 25 405.50 1235783025462778 LSE 77 406.00 1235783025462779 LSE 4 406.00 1235783025462780 LSE 27 406.00 1235783025462781 LSE 532 406.00 1235783025462782 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462784 LSE 186 405.50 1235783025462785 LSE 102 405.50 1235783025462786 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462797 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462798 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462799 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462800 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462801 LSE 186 405.50 1235783025462802 LSE 102 405.50 1235783025462803 LSE 34 405.50 1235783025462804 LSE 254 405.50 1235783025462805 LSE 288 405.50 1235783025462806 LSE 241 405.50 1235783025462807 LSE 253 405.50 1235783025462809 LSE 186 405.50 1235783025462812 LSE 452 403.50 1235783025467341 LSE 192 403.50 1235783025467343 LSE 176 403.50 1235783025467344 LSE 212 403.00 1235783025470318 LSE 338 402.00 1235783025470331 LSE 650 405.50 1235783025474762 LSE 184 405.50 1235783025474770 LSE 523 405.50 1235783025474771 LSE 228 403.50 1235783025474797 LSE 340 403.50 1235783025474798 LSE

