29.05.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings
3.80 GBP -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
29 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) ("Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:28 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):377.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):381.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):379.111133

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 648,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,097,269 have voting rights and 3,250,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE379.11113315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time) 
1,011379.5008:19:31LSE
201379.0008:20:44LSE
753379.0008:20:44LSE
753379.0008:28:44LSE
754379.5009:45:42LSE
32379.5009:45:42LSE
31379.5009:45:42LSE
322379.0009:55:28LSE
297379.0009:55:28LSE
475377.5010:19:59LSE
254379.0011:03:53LSE
529378.0011:12:34LSE
277378.0011:14:09LSE
242378.0011:56:19LSE
571377.5012:23:31LSE
479378.5012:43:30LSE
264378.5012:43:30LSE
246378.0012:55:58LSE
96378.5013:22:25LSE
329378.5013:22:25LSE
300378.5013:33:22LSE
156378.5013:33:22LSE
262378.5013:33:22LSE
227379.5013:52:13LSE
565378.5014:20:12LSE
300378.5014:20:12LSE
300378.5014:20:12LSE
441378.5014:20:12LSE
300378.5014:20:12LSE
334379.0014:20:20LSE
227379.0014:48:10LSE
885381.0014:54:56LSE
878381.0014:54:56LSE
871380.0014:55:42LSE
717380.0015:02:50LSE
21380.0015:02:50LSE
227380.0015:05:33LSE
73379.5015:05:34LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


