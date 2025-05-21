|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
21.05.2025 18:08:32
Transaction in Own Shares
21 May 2025
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 21 May 2025 the Company purchased 207,741 ordinary shares at a price of 33.98 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 371,909,969 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 371,909,969.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
