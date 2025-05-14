Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.05.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group
4.90 EUR -0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 13th May 2025.

Number of Shares: 270,000 (two hundred and seventy thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.16% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.15 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.        

Dublin
14th May 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444                Email: press@q4pr.ie


