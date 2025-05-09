Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.05.2025 08:30:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

09-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

34,898

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

280.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

277.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

279.5702p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,309,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,737,224.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 08/05/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,898

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.5702

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

938

277.00

 08:53:16

00075215116TRLO0

XLON

1000

278.20

 09:10:18

00075216109TRLO0

XLON

865

277.60

 09:10:19

00075216125TRLO0

XLON

137

277.60

 09:10:20

00075216128TRLO0

XLON

835

277.60

 09:10:20

00075216129TRLO0

XLON

562

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217491TRLO0

XLON

237

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217492TRLO0

XLON

646

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217493TRLO0

XLON

880

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217494TRLO0

XLON

921

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217495TRLO0

XLON

931

280.00

 09:23:51

00075217496TRLO0

XLON

879

280.00

 09:49:43

00075218570TRLO0

XLON

867

280.00

 09:49:43

00075218571TRLO0

XLON

981

279.80

 09:49:44

00075218572TRLO0

XLON

933

279.80

 10:00:44

00075218946TRLO0

XLON

855

279.80

 10:23:15

00075219636TRLO0

XLON

929

279.80

 10:26:27

00075219744TRLO0

XLON

1009

279.20

 10:28:12

00075219865TRLO0

XLON

600

279.20

 10:56:47

00075220985TRLO0

XLON

371

279.20

 10:56:47

00075220986TRLO0

XLON

331

279.20

 10:56:47

00075220987TRLO0

XLON

904

278.40

 11:17:01

00075222006TRLO0

XLON

972

278.20

 11:17:01

00075222007TRLO0

XLON

898

280.00

 12:03:01

00075224658TRLO0

XLON

918

280.00

 12:03:01

00075224659TRLO0

XLON

536

280.00

 12:03:52

00075224707TRLO0

XLON

347

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228031TRLO0

XLON

827

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228032TRLO0

XLON

933

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228033TRLO0

XLON

886

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228034TRLO0

XLON

921

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228035TRLO0

XLON

967

280.00

 13:20:55

00075228036TRLO0

XLON

948

280.00

 13:21:00

00075228037TRLO0

XLON

854

280.00

 13:40:00

00075229322TRLO0

XLON

331

280.00

 13:40:00

00075229323TRLO0

XLON

548

280.00

 13:40:00

00075229324TRLO0

XLON

967

280.00

 13:40:00

00075229325TRLO0

XLON

871

280.00

 14:00:00

00075230499TRLO0

XLON

877

280.00

 14:00:00

00075230500TRLO0

XLON

979

280.00

 14:14:39

00075232539TRLO0

XLON

1009

280.00

 14:25:36

00075232954TRLO0

XLON

963

279.80

 14:25:36

00075232955TRLO0

XLON

441

280.00

 14:33:49

00075233561TRLO0

XLON

897

280.00

 14:42:53

00075234349TRLO0

XLON

397

280.00

 14:42:53

00075234350TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 387184
EQS News ID: 2133558

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service