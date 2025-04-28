Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’942 0.2%  SPI 16’211 0.3%  Dow 40’114 0.1%  DAX 22’242 0.8%  Euro 0.9418 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’154 0.8%  Gold 3’297 -0.7%  Bitcoin 77’994 0.4%  Dollar 0.8283 -0.2%  Öl 67.3 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA-Partner TE Connectivity wächst weiter - trotz globaler Zölle
Ausblick: Visa stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Honeywell veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Darum bewegt sich der Frankenkurs zum Wochenstart kaum
Ausblick: Coca-Cola zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.04.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group
4.90 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 25th April 2025.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.24% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.05 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.        

Dublin
28th April 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444                Email: press@q4pr.ie


Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten