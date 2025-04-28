Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.04.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings
3.69 GBP -0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
28 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) ("Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 35,017
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):369.551446


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  265,293 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,480,514 have voting rights and 2,867,289 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE369.55144635,017

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
60370.0013:19:17LSE  
430370.0013:20:08LSE  
278370.0013:20:08LSE  
525369.5013:23:04LSE  
262369.5013:23:04LSE  
102369.0013:24:06LSE  
250369.0013:24:06LSE  
18369.0013:24:06LSE  
223369.0013:24:06LSE  
10369.0013:30:09LSE  
12369.0013:30:35LSE  
11369.0013:31:00LSE  
10369.0013:32:25LSE  
10369.0013:35:08LSE  
10369.0013:35:35LSE  
10369.0013:36:33LSE  
3369.0013:39:20LSE  
7369.0013:39:20LSE  
3369.0013:40:04LSE  
3369.0013:40:04LSE  
3369.0013:42:08LSE  
7369.0013:42:08LSE  
1,097370.0014:31:26LSE  
103370.0014:31:26LSE  
1,248370.0014:38:28LSE  
1,237370.0014:38:28LSE  
186369.0014:38:28LSE  
48369.0014:38:39LSE  
233369.0014:38:39LSE  
333369.0014:38:39LSE  
333369.5014:42:18LSE  
333369.5014:42:18LSE  
217369.5014:42:18LSE  
116369.5014:42:18LSE  
333369.5014:42:20LSE  
159369.5014:46:13LSE  
174369.5014:46:13LSE  
100369.5014:46:13LSE  
1,090369.5014:46:13LSE  
333369.5014:46:14LSE  
1,281369.5014:51:32LSE  
333369.5014:51:32LSE  
17369.5014:51:48LSE  
166369.5014:52:08LSE  
379369.5014:52:26LSE  
150369.5014:52:26LSE  
109369.5014:53:16LSE  
224369.5014:53:16LSE  
263369.5014:53:16LSE  
70369.5014:53:30LSE  
233369.5014:53:30LSE  
333369.5014:53:30LSE  
263369.5014:53:30LSE  
28369.5014:56:53LSE  
20369.5014:56:53LSE  
22369.5014:57:46LSE  
333369.5014:57:46LSE  
211369.5014:57:46LSE  
122369.5014:57:46LSE  
211369.5014:57:57LSE  
333369.5014:57:59LSE  
211369.5014:57:59LSE  
122369.5014:58:37LSE  
304369.5014:58:49LSE  
29369.5014:59:28LSE  
333369.5014:59:28LSE  
333369.5015:00:03LSE  
128369.5015:05:47LSE  
127369.5015:05:47LSE  
78369.5015:05:52LSE  
139369.5015:19:26LSE  
18369.5015:21:20LSE  
176369.5015:22:02LSE  
251369.5015:22:02LSE  
20369.5015:22:02LSE  
313369.5015:22:02LSE  
103369.5015:22:02LSE  
95369.5015:22:02LSE  
135369.5015:23:15LSE  
333369.5015:23:15LSE  
330369.5015:23:15LSE  
3369.5015:23:15LSE  
94369.5015:23:15LSE  
104369.5015:23:15LSE  
7369.5015:23:15LSE  
35369.5015:29:03LSE  
435369.5015:29:03LSE  
143369.5015:29:04LSE  
190369.5015:29:04LSE  
151369.5015:30:02LSE  
182369.5015:31:07LSE  
198369.5015:31:07LSE  
135369.5015:31:07LSE  
245369.5015:31:08LSE  
36369.5015:31:08LSE  
52369.5015:34:00LSE  
333369.5015:34:00LSE  
172369.5015:34:00LSE  
161369.5015:34:53LSE  
333369.5015:34:53LSE  
222369.5015:34:53LSE  
111369.5015:34:53LSE  
333369.5015:34:53LSE  
96369.5015:34:53LSE  
237369.5015:34:53LSE  
276369.5015:34:53LSE  
57369.5015:34:53LSE  
106369.5015:35:12LSE  
84369.5015:36:00LSE  
73369.5015:37:00LSE  
70369.5015:39:00LSE  
333369.5015:39:00LSE  
333369.5015:39:00LSE  
106369.5015:39:00LSE  
54369.5015:39:00LSE  
201369.5015:39:00LSE  
78369.5015:39:00LSE  
72369.5015:39:00LSE  
261369.5015:39:00LSE  
333369.5015:40:02LSE  
269369.5015:47:17LSE  
333369.5015:47:17LSE  
260369.5015:47:17LSE  
73369.5015:47:32LSE  
260369.5015:47:32LSE  
303369.5015:47:33LSE  
73369.5015:47:33LSE  
333369.5015:47:34LSE  
333369.5015:47:34LSE  
317369.5015:47:34LSE  
16369.5015:49:20LSE  
333369.5015:49:20LSE  
333369.5015:49:30LSE  
242369.5015:49:30LSE  
91369.5015:49:30LSE  
4369.5015:49:56LSE  
329369.5015:50:17LSE  
157369.5015:50:33LSE  
32369.5015:54:23LSE  
20369.5015:54:30LSE  
224369.5015:56:28LSE  
183367.5015:56:32LSE  
140367.5015:56:32LSE  
407367.5016:03:43LSE  
161367.5016:03:44LSE  
80370.0016:16:05LSE  
253370.0016:23:42LSE  
845370.0016:23:42LSE  
333370.0016:23:42LSE  
333370.0016:23:42LSE  
333370.0016:23:42LSE  
333370.0016:23:42LSE  
1,030370.0016:23:51LSE  
333370.0016:23:51LSE  
333370.0016:23:51LSE  
541369.5016:23:51LSE  


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


