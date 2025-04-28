Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.04.2025 08:01:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Diversified Energy Company
10.91 EUR -0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 43,683 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 12.4798 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:25 April 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:43,683
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):12.4798
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):12.56
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):12.23


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,305,570 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,305,570 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:25 April 2025
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC


Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
2,085$12.4833$12.56$12.33ARCX
1,128$12.4567$12.53$12.38ASPN
309$12.4925$12.53$12.40BAML
215$12.4950$12.56$12.40BATS
1,100$12.4430$12.56$12.31BATY
200$12.3500$12.44$12.26EDGA
6$12.3500$12.36$12.34EDGX
25,319$12.4918$12.56$12.30IEXG
206$12.4433$12.56$12.37JPMX
100$12.4400$12.44$12.44LEVL
97$12.5100$12.51$12.51MEMX
562$12.4343$12.52$12.23SGMT
2,556$12.4613$12.56$12.23UBSA
600$12.3792$12.51$12.33XBOS
255$12.4600$12.50$12.44XCIS
2,645$12.4516$12.56$12.24XNAS
6,300$12.4333$12.53$12.23XNYS
Trading venueCurrencyVolume
Weighted
Average Price		Aggregated
volume		 
NYSEUSD$12.4798 43,683 


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on Natural Gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


