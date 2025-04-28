Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.04.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Paypoint PLCShs
7.85 EUR -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:25th April 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,827
Lowest price per share (pence):664.00
Highest price per share (pence):676.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):670.7348

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,590,973 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,590,973 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON670.734811,827664.00676.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
25 April 2025 08:08:06230673.00XLON00333771725TRLO1
25 April 2025 08:12:10242671.00XLON00333778884TRLO1
25 April 2025 08:29:5186671.00XLON00333798444TRLO1
25 April 2025 08:29:5138671.00XLON00333798445TRLO1
25 April 2025 08:29:5186671.00XLON00333798446TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:01:09585673.00XLON00333822962TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:15:18141672.00XLON00333834080TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:15:18103672.00XLON00333834081TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:58:15117673.00XLON00333859861TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:58:15600673.00XLON00333859862TRLO1
25 April 2025 09:58:1559673.00XLON00333859863TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:16:54121674.00XLON00333869272TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:36:04118674.00XLON00333878232TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:41:137674.00XLON00333880648TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:41:13104674.00XLON00333880649TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:41:1314674.00XLON00333880650TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:41:13138674.00XLON00333880651TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:41:13281674.00XLON00333880652TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:44:44119674.00XLON00333881861TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:47:48115674.00XLON00333883312TRLO1
25 April 2025 10:50:06115674.00XLON00333884227TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:08:59115674.00XLON00333889205TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:17:34190676.00XLON00333890019TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:19:26124675.00XLON00333890099TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:19:36124674.00XLON00333890104TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:27:28136674.00XLON00333890346TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:59:592676.00XLON00333892546TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:59:59130676.00XLON00333892549TRLO1
25 April 2025 11:59:59235676.00XLON00333892550TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:33:31124675.00XLON00333894201TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:33:31478674.00XLON00333894202TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:33:35118673.00XLON00333894207TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:33:35117672.00XLON00333894208TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:34:01124671.00XLON00333894241TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:35:29105673.00XLON00333894263TRLO1
25 April 2025 12:35:29137673.00XLON00333894264TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:01:28116672.00XLON00333896971TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:01:28376672.00XLON00333896972TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:01:28200672.00XLON00333896973TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:02:263674.00XLON00333897067TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:02:2677674.00XLON00333897068TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:14:05118673.00XLON00333897769TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:14:08122672.00XLON00333897771TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:14:08159672.00XLON00333897772TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:40:31119671.00XLON00333898835TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:40:31115671.00XLON00333898836TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:40:313671.00XLON00333898837TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:1657670.00XLON00333899444TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:16182670.00XLON00333899445TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:16120670.00XLON00333899446TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:16119670.00XLON00333899447TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:16120670.00XLON00333899448TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:16119670.00XLON00333899449TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:1797669.00XLON00333899450TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:18384669.00XLON00333899452TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:18263669.00XLON00333899453TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:49:26122669.00XLON00333899477TRLO1
25 April 2025 14:57:49235667.00XLON00333900016TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:10:49229666.00XLON00333900693TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:21:58236666.00XLON00333901198TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:21:58118666.00XLON00333901199TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:21:58118666.00XLON00333901200TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:21:58115665.00XLON00333901201TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:21:58115664.00XLON00333901202TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:28:45127665.00XLON00333901525TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:29:01114665.00XLON00333901527TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:29:013665.00XLON00333901528TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:29:0113665.00XLON00333901529TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:29:17117665.00XLON00333901533TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:29:177665.00XLON00333901534TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:32:06124664.00XLON00333901611TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:33:05117664.00XLON00333901626TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:58:02123664.00XLON00333903004TRLO1
25 April 2025 15:58:03123664.00XLON00333903005TRLO1
25 April 2025 16:02:33348667.00XLON00333903279TRLO1
25 April 2025 16:02:33615667.00XLON00333903280TRLO1
25 April 2025 16:11:58161667.00XLON00333904156TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


