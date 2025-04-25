25th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 24th April 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,555 Lowest price per share (pence): 665.00 Highest price per share (pence): 675.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 671.3029

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,590,973 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,590,973 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 671.3029 12,555 665.00 675.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 24 April 2025 08:14:44 160 666.00 XLON 00333519181TRLO1 24 April 2025 08:14:44 87 666.00 XLON 00333519182TRLO1 24 April 2025 08:14:44 243 665.00 XLON 00333519183TRLO1 24 April 2025 08:14:50 122 666.00 XLON 00333520774TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:04:59 243 670.00 XLON 00333550046TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:05:18 189 670.00 XLON 00333550308TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:06:48 189 670.00 XLON 00333551525TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:06:48 46 670.00 XLON 00333551526TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:06:48 253 669.00 XLON 00333551527TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:11:32 1 668.00 XLON 00333555070TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:11:32 126 668.00 XLON 00333555071TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:11:54 123 667.00 XLON 00333555344TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:12:18 65 668.00 XLON 00333555631TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:26:43 117 670.00 XLON 00333570250TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:26:43 196 670.00 XLON 00333570251TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:27:03 125 669.00 XLON 00333570513TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:45:03 127 669.00 XLON 00333580148TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:45:14 124 668.00 XLON 00333580265TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:46:28 5 668.00 XLON 00333580842TRLO1 24 April 2025 09:53:45 126 669.00 XLON 00333584564TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:00:39 240 671.00 XLON 00333589022TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:05:02 125 671.00 XLON 00333591656TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:10:28 124 670.00 XLON 00333594446TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:29:53 125 669.00 XLON 00333601327TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:30:31 128 669.00 XLON 00333601537TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:30:31 127 669.00 XLON 00333601538TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:40:10 7 669.00 XLON 00333604528TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:40:10 111 669.00 XLON 00333604529TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:44:45 125 671.00 XLON 00333607290TRLO1 24 April 2025 10:49:59 125 672.00 XLON 00333608577TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:14:42 73 673.00 XLON 00333610347TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:14:42 19 673.00 XLON 00333610348TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:14:42 190 673.00 XLON 00333610349TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:14:58 118 674.00 XLON 00333610357TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:17:30 71 675.00 XLON 00333610566TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:17:30 117 674.00 XLON 00333610567TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:17:30 116 674.00 XLON 00333610568TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:17:30 116 674.00 XLON 00333610569TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:19:58 250 673.00 XLON 00333610700TRLO1 24 April 2025 11:32:50 125 672.00 XLON 00333611186TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:10:24 12 675.00 XLON 00333614252TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:10:24 76 675.00 XLON 00333614253TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:10:24 134 675.00 XLON 00333614254TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:10:24 87 675.00 XLON 00333614255TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:19:00 108 674.00 XLON 00333614582TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:19:00 17 674.00 XLON 00333614583TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:19:36 123 673.00 XLON 00333614593TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:19:36 123 673.00 XLON 00333614594TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:27:25 248 672.00 XLON 00333614804TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:39:45 120 671.00 XLON 00333615115TRLO1 24 April 2025 12:39:45 125 671.00 XLON 00333615116TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:41:00 97 675.00 XLON 00333616785TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:41:37 190 675.00 XLON 00333616812TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:41:37 151 675.00 XLON 00333616813TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:54:39 499 675.00 XLON 00333617648TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:54:39 250 675.00 XLON 00333617649TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:54:54 96 674.00 XLON 00333617663TRLO1 24 April 2025 13:55:09 117 674.00 XLON 00333617669TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:11:11 118 671.00 XLON 00333618129TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:23:27 117 671.00 XLON 00333618532TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:23:27 124 671.00 XLON 00333618533TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:47:45 125 670.00 XLON 00333619749TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:47:45 125 670.00 XLON 00333619750TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:47:46 247 671.00 XLON 00333619751TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:47:50 128 670.00 XLON 00333619765TRLO1 24 April 2025 14:48:05 127 669.00 XLON 00333619771TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:02:02 240 670.00 XLON 00333620295TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:02:08 242 670.00 XLON 00333620310TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:10:44 250 669.00 XLON 00333620611TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:10:44 125 669.00 XLON 00333620612TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:10:44 42 669.00 XLON 00333620613TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:10:44 83 669.00 XLON 00333620614TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:10:44 118 668.00 XLON 00333620615TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:25:06 439 670.00 XLON 00333621262TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:27:01 354 670.00 XLON 00333621486TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:43:40 124 670.00 XLON 00333622459TRLO1 24 April 2025 15:43:40 370 670.00 XLON 00333622460TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 226 675.00 XLON 00333624114TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 134 675.00 XLON 00333624115TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 79 675.00 XLON 00333624116TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 489 674.00 XLON 00333624117TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 110 674.00 XLON 00333624118TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 79 675.00 XLON 00333624119TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 245 675.00 XLON 00333624120TRLO1 24 April 2025 16:05:52 23 675.00 XLON 00333624121TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970