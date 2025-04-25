Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’918 0.9%  SPI 16’158 1.0%  Dow 40’093 1.2%  DAX 22’065 0.5%  Euro 0.9428 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’115 0.3%  Gold 3’295 -1.6%  Bitcoin 77’594 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8321 0.6%  Öl 66.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Holcim-Aktie: Weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn im 1. Quartal
T-Mobile US-Aktie verliert: Umsatz und Gewinn gestiegen - Neukundennetto enttäuscht
Alphabet-Aktie zieht an: Alphabet lässt Prognosen alt aussehen
Intel-Aktie fällt: Intel schreibt schwarze Zahlen, Ausblick enttäuscht - Intel-Chef stellt Stellenabbau in Aussicht
FTX zahlt zurück: Gläubiger dürfen ab 30. Mai hoffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.04.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Paypoint PLCShs
8.00 EUR 1.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

25th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:24th April 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:12,555
Lowest price per share (pence):665.00
Highest price per share (pence):675.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):671.3029

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,590,973 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,590,973 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON671.302912,555665.00675.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
24 April 2025 08:14:44160666.00XLON00333519181TRLO1
24 April 2025 08:14:4487666.00XLON00333519182TRLO1
24 April 2025 08:14:44243665.00XLON00333519183TRLO1
24 April 2025 08:14:50122666.00XLON00333520774TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:04:59243670.00XLON00333550046TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:05:18189670.00XLON00333550308TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:06:48189670.00XLON00333551525TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:06:4846670.00XLON00333551526TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:06:48253669.00XLON00333551527TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:11:321668.00XLON00333555070TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:11:32126668.00XLON00333555071TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:11:54123667.00XLON00333555344TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:12:1865668.00XLON00333555631TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:26:43117670.00XLON00333570250TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:26:43196670.00XLON00333570251TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:27:03125669.00XLON00333570513TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:45:03127669.00XLON00333580148TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:45:14124668.00XLON00333580265TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:46:285668.00XLON00333580842TRLO1
24 April 2025 09:53:45126669.00XLON00333584564TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:00:39240671.00XLON00333589022TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:05:02125671.00XLON00333591656TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:10:28124670.00XLON00333594446TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:29:53125669.00XLON00333601327TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:30:31128669.00XLON00333601537TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:30:31127669.00XLON00333601538TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:40:107669.00XLON00333604528TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:40:10111669.00XLON00333604529TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:44:45125671.00XLON00333607290TRLO1
24 April 2025 10:49:59125672.00XLON00333608577TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:14:4273673.00XLON00333610347TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:14:4219673.00XLON00333610348TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:14:42190673.00XLON00333610349TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:14:58118674.00XLON00333610357TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:17:3071675.00XLON00333610566TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:17:30117674.00XLON00333610567TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:17:30116674.00XLON00333610568TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:17:30116674.00XLON00333610569TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:19:58250673.00XLON00333610700TRLO1
24 April 2025 11:32:50125672.00XLON00333611186TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:10:2412675.00XLON00333614252TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:10:2476675.00XLON00333614253TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:10:24134675.00XLON00333614254TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:10:2487675.00XLON00333614255TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:19:00108674.00XLON00333614582TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:19:0017674.00XLON00333614583TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:19:36123673.00XLON00333614593TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:19:36123673.00XLON00333614594TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:27:25248672.00XLON00333614804TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:39:45120671.00XLON00333615115TRLO1
24 April 2025 12:39:45125671.00XLON00333615116TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:41:0097675.00XLON00333616785TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:41:37190675.00XLON00333616812TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:41:37151675.00XLON00333616813TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:54:39499675.00XLON00333617648TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:54:39250675.00XLON00333617649TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:54:5496674.00XLON00333617663TRLO1
24 April 2025 13:55:09117674.00XLON00333617669TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:11:11118671.00XLON00333618129TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:23:27117671.00XLON00333618532TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:23:27124671.00XLON00333618533TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:47:45125670.00XLON00333619749TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:47:45125670.00XLON00333619750TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:47:46247671.00XLON00333619751TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:47:50128670.00XLON00333619765TRLO1
24 April 2025 14:48:05127669.00XLON00333619771TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:02:02240670.00XLON00333620295TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:02:08242670.00XLON00333620310TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:10:44250669.00XLON00333620611TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:10:44125669.00XLON00333620612TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:10:4442669.00XLON00333620613TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:10:4483669.00XLON00333620614TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:10:44118668.00XLON00333620615TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:25:06439670.00XLON00333621262TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:27:01354670.00XLON00333621486TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:43:40124670.00XLON00333622459TRLO1
24 April 2025 15:43:40370670.00XLON00333622460TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:52226675.00XLON00333624114TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:52134675.00XLON00333624115TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:5279675.00XLON00333624116TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:52489674.00XLON00333624117TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:52110674.00XLON00333624118TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:5279675.00XLON00333624119TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:52245675.00XLON00333624120TRLO1
24 April 2025 16:05:5223675.00XLON00333624121TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten