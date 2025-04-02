Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Foresight Ventures VCT Registered Shs Aktie 140036661 / GB00BRBQ0C76

02.04.2025 13:48:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Ventures VCT Registered Shs
0.96 GBP 2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
02 APRIL 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc ("the Company”) announces that on 1 April 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 23,321 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 96.0 pence per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 105,372,662 ordinary shares of 1p with 105,372,662 voting rights attached.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 105,372,662 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


