Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.6%  SPI 17’228 -0.4%  Dow 42’484 1.2%  DAX 22’856 -0.2%  Euro 0.9535 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’416 -0.1%  Gold 3’010 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’908 2.8%  Dollar 0.8839 0.1%  Öl 73.1 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Plus: Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital
US-Banken im Fokus: Welche Aktien jetzt besonders vielversprechend sind
Aktien von BMW, Apple und Co.: Handelsspannungen mit den USA - China setzt auf globale Kooperation
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.03.2025 17:30:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Northern Venture Trust
0.57 GBP 2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

24 MARCH 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that on 24 March 2025 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,309,526 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 57.10p per share, representing approximately 0.66% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 197,207,946 ordinary shares in issue. 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 197,207,946 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 197,207,946 ("the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Nachrichten zu Northern Venture Trust PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Venture Trust PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:44 Logo WHS DAX & Bitcoin starten stark – aber hält das? Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Boeing, Nike, GameStop,...)
11:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Vorsichtige Währungshüter
09:13 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09:09 SMI schlägt sich wacker
21.03.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’569.36 19.15 BDKS2U
Short 13’874.11 13.29 3OUBSU
Short 14’336.02 8.95 BNNS3U
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.24 24.03.2025 17:31:19
Long 12’480.00 19.37
Long 12’220.00 13.94
Long 11’740.00 8.60
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rheinmetall und Leonardo schielen wohl auf Iveco-Rüstungssparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger zweifeln an CagriSema-Wirksamkeit
Kursrutsch am Aktienmarkt: Diese Experten-Strategien helfen, die Ruhe zu bewahren
Xiaomi-Aktie höher: Xiaomi erhofft sich Milliarden-Einnahmen aus Aktienverkauf
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
RENK-, DWS- und flatexDEGIRO-Aktien steigen in den MDAX auf - Aktien uneins
Hoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Bayer-Aktie bricht ein: US-Gericht urteilt gegen Bayer

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}