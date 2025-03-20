Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’097 0.4%  SPI 17’317 0.3%  Dow 41’946 0.0%  DAX 22’999 -1.2%  Euro 0.9566 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’451 -1.0%  Gold 3’040 -0.3%  Bitcoin 74’233 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8820 0.6%  Öl 71.9 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Experte erkärt: Diese Faktoren sorgen für weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial beim Goldpreis
Ausblick: Salzgitter stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
VW-, Mercedes Benz- und BMW-Aktien im Minus: Deutsche Autoexporte steigen - USA bleibt unter Trump grösster Absatzmarkt
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Mittag zurück
Zurückhaltung in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 mittags
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
20.03.2025 18:19:42

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
30.43 CHF 0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

20 March, 2025

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 March 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
20/03/2025 600,000  £ 27.6900  £ 27.3750  £ 27.4865 LSE GBP
20/03/2025 100,000  £ 27.6900  £ 27.3950  £ 27.4895 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
20/03/2025 100,000  £ 27.6850  £ 27.3950  £ 27.4895 BATS (BXE) GBP
20/03/2025 400,000  € 33.2100  € 32.8950  € 33.0274 XAMS EUR
20/03/2025 100,000  € 33.1950  € 32.9450  € 33.0345 CBOE DXE EUR
20/03/2025 0 - - - TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 30 January 2025.

In respect of this programme, Natixis will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 30 January 2025 up to and including 25 April 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Natixis on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
19.03.25 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.03.25 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.03.25 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.25 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.03.25 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffet – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffet – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Warren Buffet – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:38 BNP Paribas - Rückenwind für Europas Aktien
12:34 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
09:46 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Anhaltende Rekordjagd/General Motors – Meeting mit Trump
09:26 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
09:11 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Rheinmetall & Co
01:00 Copper: Major Factors That Offer Two Opposing Price Scenarios
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’617.96 19.51 UBSP6U
Short 13’884.49 13.76 3OUBSU
Short 14’404.72 8.92 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’097.05 20.03.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’507.38 19.22 BJJSAU
Long 12’228.83 13.54 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: DEUTZ stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Nikkei 225 letztlich mit leichten Verlusten
Stadler Rail-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Unwetter belasten Jahresergebnis von Stadler Rail
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus - Feiertag in Tokio
Steyr Motors: Kursrallye vorbei? Aktie stürzt nach Höchststand ab
SNB senkt Leitzins erneut - Wirtschaftsaussichten unsicherer
UBS-Aktie verlustreich: UBS darf Kapitalverschärfungen womöglich etappenweise umsetzen
NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO setzt auf starke KI-Nachfrage - Quantencomputing wird ausgebaut

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}