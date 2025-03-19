Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.03.2025 18:06:54

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.33 GBP 0.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

19 March 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 19 March 2025 the Company purchased 566,680 ordinary shares at a price of 33.52 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 367,738,506 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. 

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 367,738,506.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


