10.03.2025 07:30:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Endeavour Mining
19.19 EUR -1.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

        

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 10 March 2025 Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Dates of purchase:07 March 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):                1,595.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):        1,659.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):        1,631.82

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 242,857,697 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 242,857,697. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 20 March 2024.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Dates of purchases: 07 March 2025

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and timeVolumePrice (GBp)Trading Venue
7 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM1,0001,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:24 AM1,0001,651.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM471,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM541,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM631,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM571,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM1901,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM5891,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM211,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM9791,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM1,0001,648.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:59 AM5561,644.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 08:59 AM4441,644.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 09:57 AM5921,652.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 09:57 AM4081,652.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM241,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM9761,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM5751,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM2161,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM2091,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM1131,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM891,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM641,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM601,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM541,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM6201,654.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:05 AM1,0001,653.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM2401,649.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM571,649.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM2001,649.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM2201,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM601,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM581,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM581,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM1071,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM1,0001,648.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:07 AM1,0001,648.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:08 AM701,646.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:08 AM4151,646.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:08 AM5151,646.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM1,0001,646.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:24 AM1,0001,633.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM1,0001,628.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM5001,627.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM5001,627.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM6581,624.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM3421,624.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM1,0001,622.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:06 AM1,0001,621.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM5561,625.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM4441,625.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:17 AM8691,625.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM1311,625.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM1001,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM1341,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM7661,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:27 AM661,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:27 AM81,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:27 AM9261,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:29 AM1,0001,620.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM581,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM571,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM461,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM8391,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM1,0001,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM1,0001,619.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM121,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM641,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM531,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM521,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM611,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM551,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM7031,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM581,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM621,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM501,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM611,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM1901,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM5791,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM651,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM601,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM411,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM1451,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM601,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM6291,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM3111,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM701,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM1461,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM4731,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM3071,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM6931,615.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM2721,612.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM3471,612.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM2441,612.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM1371,612.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM1061,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM621,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM581,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM641,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM881,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM1901,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM531,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM231,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM201,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM3361,607.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM1,0001,608.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM931,598.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM2331,598.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM6741,598.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM81,595.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM51,595.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM9871,595.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM1,0001,618.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM1,0001,625.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:40 PM1,0001,631.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:41 PM1,0001,630.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:41 PM1,0001,629.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM1,0001,640.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:51 PM5001,650.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 02:51 PM5001,649.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 03:04 PM1,0001,659.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 03:24 PM1,0001,649.00LSE
7 Mar 2025, 03:38 PM1,0001,637.00LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+ 44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com


ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements". Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates".

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

Attachment


