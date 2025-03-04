Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
04.03.2025 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
2.98 GBP -2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

04-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 03 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

307.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

294.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

299.4885p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,823,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,223,291.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 03/03/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.4885p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1026

306.00

 08:15:32

00073959251TRLO0

XLON

3471

307.00

 08:15:58

00073959274TRLO0

XLON

863

307.00

 08:16:35

00073959327TRLO0

XLON

362

307.00

 08:16:35

00073959326TRLO0

XLON

1229

306.50

 08:20:21

00073959475TRLO0

XLON

1201

305.50

 08:25:52

00073959856TRLO0

XLON

1137

302.00

 08:30:27

00073960111TRLO0

XLON

542

300.00

 09:14:43

00073962389TRLO0

XLON

524

300.00

 09:14:45

00073962390TRLO0

XLON

1137

300.00

 09:21:59

00073962901TRLO0

XLON

1167

299.50

 09:37:16

00073963857TRLO0

XLON

1041

298.00

 09:39:32

00073963945TRLO0

XLON

999

296.50

 09:53:50

00073964500TRLO0

XLON

1175

295.50

 10:07:52

00073965352TRLO0

XLON

62

295.50

 10:07:52

00073965351TRLO0

XLON

1055

294.50

 10:50:38

00073967940TRLO0

XLON

1061

295.50

 11:31:41

00073969792TRLO0

XLON

1201

295.50

 11:33:00

00073969879TRLO0

XLON

1011

295.50

 12:11:10

00073971486TRLO0

XLON

1187

296.00

 12:17:10

00073972018TRLO0

XLON

429

296.00

 12:21:07

00073972519TRLO0

XLON

593

296.00

 12:21:07

00073972518TRLO0

XLON

222

297.00

 12:23:25

00073972792TRLO0

XLON

593

297.00

 12:23:25

00073972791TRLO0

XLON

761

297.00

 12:23:25

00073972790TRLO0

XLON

436

296.50

 12:25:19

00073972924TRLO0

XLON

460

296.50

 12:25:19

00073972926TRLO0

XLON

237

296.50

 12:25:19

00073972925TRLO0

XLON

1144

294.50

 13:03:20

00073974851TRLO0

XLON

1243

294.00

 13:12:00

00073975350TRLO0

XLON

34

296.00

 13:19:37

00073975822TRLO0

XLON

1200

296.00

 13:19:37

00073975821TRLO0

XLON

670

299.50

 13:31:48

00073976460TRLO0

XLON

400

299.50

 13:31:48

00073976459TRLO0

XLON

1004

299.00

 13:33:35

00073976552TRLO0

XLON

1137

299.00

 13:57:10

00073977605TRLO0

XLON

913

300.00

 14:24:03

00073979410TRLO0

XLON

1173

300.00

 14:24:03

00073979409TRLO0

XLON

108

300.00

 14:24:03

00073979408TRLO0

XLON

1236

298.50

 14:27:40

00073979559TRLO0

XLON

1023

298.00

 14:39:31

00073980639TRLO0

XLON

561

297.50

 14:56:46

00073982012TRLO0

XLON

629

297.50

 14:56:46

00073982013TRLO0

XLON

1052

297.00

 14:57:54

00073982074TRLO0

XLON

130

297.50

 15:14:15

00073983308TRLO0

XLON

1070

297.50

 15:14:15

00073983309TRLO0

XLON

67

298.00

 15:15:57

00073983389TRLO0

XLON

350

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985330TRLO0

XLON

28

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985329TRLO0

XLON

458

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985336TRLO0

XLON

128

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985335TRLO0

XLON

136

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985334TRLO0

XLON

125

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985333TRLO0

XLON

289

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985332TRLO0

XLON

65

301.00

 15:33:41

00073985331TRLO0

XLON

1139

301.00

 15:41:41

00073985972TRLO0

XLON

1104

301.00

 15:46:55

00073986317TRLO0

XLON

124

301.00

 15:51:55

00073986948TRLO0

XLON

140

301.00

 15:51:55

00073986947TRLO0

XLON

90

301.00

 15:51:55

00073986946TRLO0

XLON

97

300.00

 15:51:55

00073986949TRLO0

XLON

1022

301.00

 15:52:35

00073987011TRLO0

XLON

59

301.00

 15:55:45

00073987310TRLO0

XLON

250

301.00

 15:55:45

00073987309TRLO0

XLON

3

301.00

 15:55:45

00073987308TRLO0

XLON

250

301.00

 15:55:45

00073987311TRLO0

XLON

1229

300.50

 15:56:25

00073987383TRLO0

XLON

1210

299.50

 16:02:49

00073987844TRLO0

XLON

661

298.50

 16:07:50

00073988115TRLO0

XLON

400

298.50

 16:07:50

00073988114TRLO0

XLON

667

298.00

 16:09:28

00073988227TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 377837
EQS News ID: 2094573

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

