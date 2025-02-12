Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2025 18:41:48

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
30.86 CHF 4.34%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

12 February, 2025

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 February 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
12/02/2025 807,192  £ 27.0450  £ 26.7400  £ 26.8942 LSE GBP
12/02/2025 100,000  £ 27.0400  £ 26.7600  £ 26.8910 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
12/02/2025 100,000  £ 27.0350  £ 26.7550  £ 26.8913 BATS (BXE) GBP
12/02/2025 574,719  € 32.6150  € 32.2900  € 32.4458 XAMS EUR
12/02/2025 100,000  € 32.6150  € 32.3350  € 32.4467 CBOE DXE EUR
12/02/2025 0 - - - TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 30 January 2025.

In respect of this programme, Natixis will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 30 January 2025 up to and including 25 April 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Natixis on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


