Transaction in own shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’111 0.6%  SPI 16’154 0.7%  Dow 44’026 1.2%  DAX 21’042 0.3%  Euro 0.9440 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’166 0.0%  Gold 2’750 0.2%  Bitcoin 95’651 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9068 0.1%  Öl 79.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Komax1070215
Top News
CPH-Aktie: Geschäftsfrüher Peter Schildknecht tritt nach 16 Jahren zurück
Goldpreis: Auf Tuchfühlung mit Rekordhoch
Banque Syz erwartet: EU-Inflation könnte 2025 bei Null liegen - Euro schwächelt
Webinar: Investmentstrategien für 2025 und wie Sie davon profitieren
SGS übernimmt Digital Trust Label für Umsetzung von KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2025 08:00:12

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
2.98 GBP 3.84%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

22-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.
 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

45,056

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

295.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

293.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

294.3684p


Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,619,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,426,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.


Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,056

Volume weighted average price (pence): 294.3684

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

600

295.00

 12:34:46

00073224079TRLO0

XLON

409

295.00

 12:34:46

00073224080TRLO0

XLON

828

295.00

 12:34:46

00073224081TRLO0

XLON

846

295.00

 12:34:46

00073224082TRLO0

XLON

854

293.50

 12:36:08

00073224139TRLO0

XLON

49

293.50

 12:36:08

00073224140TRLO0

XLON

845

295.00

 12:45:06

00073224466TRLO0

XLON

751

294.50

 12:48:59

00073224618TRLO0

XLON

133

294.50

 12:48:59

00073224619TRLO0

XLON

739

294.50

 12:48:59

00073224620TRLO0

XLON

1200

295.00

 12:48:59

00073224621TRLO0

XLON

438

295.00

 12:48:59

00073224622TRLO0

XLON

809

293.00

 13:34:48

00073226108TRLO0

XLON

806

293.50

 13:34:55

00073226143TRLO0

XLON

1359

293.00

 13:34:55

00073226170TRLO0

XLON

741

293.00

 13:34:55

00073226173TRLO0

XLON

858

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226191TRLO0

XLON

1010

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226216TRLO0

XLON

476

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226217TRLO0

XLON

668

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226218TRLO0

XLON

1094

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226219TRLO0

XLON

1270

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226220TRLO0

XLON

104

293.00

 13:35:10

00073226221TRLO0

XLON

832

295.00

 13:52:11

00073227416TRLO0

XLON

257

295.00

 13:52:11

00073227417TRLO0

XLON

558

295.00

 13:52:11

00073227418TRLO0

XLON

1200

295.00

 13:57:22

00073227660TRLO0

XLON

264

295.00

 13:57:22

00073227661TRLO0

XLON

121

295.00

 14:02:58

00073227916TRLO0

XLON

345

295.00

 14:02:58

00073227917TRLO0

XLON

772

294.50

 14:06:49

00073228144TRLO0

XLON

827

295.00

 14:28:20

00073229484TRLO0

XLON

782

295.00

 14:28:20

00073229485TRLO0

XLON

888

295.00

 14:28:20

00073229486TRLO0

XLON

600

295.00

 14:32:58

00073229872TRLO0

XLON

200

295.00

 14:32:58

00073229873TRLO0

XLON

86

295.00

 14:32:58

00073229874TRLO0

XLON

886

294.50

 14:34:45

00073230062TRLO0

XLON

2901

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232462TRLO0

XLON

816

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232463TRLO0

XLON

463

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232464TRLO0

XLON

921

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232465TRLO0

XLON

328

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232466TRLO0

XLON

813

295.00

 15:05:22

00073232467TRLO0

XLON

200

294.50

 15:06:22

00073232563TRLO0

XLON

549

294.50

 15:06:24

00073232572TRLO0

XLON

277

294.50

 15:11:49

00073232885TRLO0

XLON

69

294.50

 15:11:49

00073232886TRLO0

XLON

868

294.50

 15:15:49

00073233169TRLO0

XLON

738

294.50

 15:24:02

00073233697TRLO0

XLON

771

294.50

 15:30:05

00073234132TRLO0

XLON

815

294.50

 15:30:05

00073234133TRLO0

XLON

742

294.50

 15:30:05

00073234134TRLO0

XLON

1256

294.00

 15:31:02

00073234167TRLO0

XLON

563

294.00

 15:39:18

00073234737TRLO0

XLON

238

294.00

 15:39:18

00073234738TRLO0

XLON

854

294.00

 15:46:02

00073235226TRLO0

XLON

829

294.00

 15:46:02

00073235227TRLO0

XLON

800

294.00

 15:46:02

00073235228TRLO0

XLON

842

294.50

 15:55:26

00073235806TRLO0

XLON

1525

295.00

 16:05:54

00073236404TRLO0

XLON

899

295.00

 16:05:54

00073236405TRLO0

XLON

474

295.00

 16:08:04

00073236551TRLO0

XLON

 

-ENDS-

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600 million to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 371910
EQS News ID: 2072059

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072059&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips bleiben auf Rekordkurs
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Richemont liefert Q3-Zahlen – Aktie hebt ab
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
21.01.25 Marktüberblick: Dollar volatil zur Amtseinführung Trumps
21.01.25 SMI holt sich 12.000er-Marke zurück
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’584.31 19.82 SSCM8U
Short 12’868.35 13.43 0SSSMU
Short 13’311.84 8.96 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’111.16 21.01.2025 17:30:20
Long 11’580.00 19.68
Long 11’314.99 13.66 BS2S7U
Long 10’832.49 8.89 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien schwächer: Fehlende Rendite gefährdet Commerzbank-Übernahme laut UniCredit-CEO
Komax-Aktie dennoch zweistellig höher: Komax verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix schiebt sich am Dienstagnachmittag vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten