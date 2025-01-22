Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ICG Enterprise Trust Aktie [Valor: 383614 / ISIN: GB0003292009]
22.01.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust
13.30 GBP 0.76%
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

22 January 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 21 January 2025 it bought back 5,000 of its own shares, to be held as treasury shares, at an average price of 1315 pence per share.

Further details are set out below:

  • Number of shares held as treasury shares following settlement of this purchase: 8,602,808.
  • Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following settlement of this purchase: 64,310,192.

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2024, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2025), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850


