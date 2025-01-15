Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie
Kaufen / Verkaufen

15.01.2025 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Paypoint PLCShs
6.63 GBP -1.19%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

15th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:14th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,888
Lowest price per share (pence):664.00
Highest price per share (pence):683.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):672.5273

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON672.52739,888664.00683.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
14 January 2025 08:06:19118677.00XLON00318432793TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:25:37259680.00XLON00318442168TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:16125680.00XLON00318443067TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:17119679.00XLON00318443080TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:175679.00XLON00318443081TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:175679.00XLON00318443082TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:36:02128679.00XLON00318448956TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:56:01123683.00XLON00318460624TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:56:01133683.00XLON00318460625TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:59:13124681.00XLON00318461828TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:08:22121681.00XLON00318465559TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:39:34122681.00XLON00318482817TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:49:06122681.00XLON00318485731TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:59:08122681.00XLON00318488002TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32122679.00XLON00318488137TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32121679.00XLON00318488138TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32121679.00XLON00318488139TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32121679.00XLON00318488140TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:59123677.00XLON00318488186TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:52:4216676.00XLON00318490181TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:00:5248675.00XLON00318490433TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:00:5289675.00XLON00318490434TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:03:19187675.00XLON00318490522TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:06:2712674.00XLON00318490628TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:08:1326674.00XLON00318490669TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:29:2012674.00XLON00318491371TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:0176674.00XLON00318491418TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01125674.00XLON00318491419TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01125674.00XLON00318491420TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:0138674.00XLON00318491421TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05252673.00XLON00318491423TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05111673.00XLON00318491424TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05124672.00XLON00318491425TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:00:41129671.00XLON00318492307TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:00:41128671.00XLON00318492308TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:03:25120671.00XLON00318492399TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:087670.00XLON00318493261TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08119670.00XLON00318493262TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:088669.00XLON00318493263TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:081669.00XLON00318493264TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:083669.00XLON00318493265TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:088669.00XLON00318493266TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:49:28366670.00XLON00318493849TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:49:36244670.00XLON00318493851TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44123674.00XLON00318495024TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44123674.00XLON00318495025TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44122674.00XLON00318495026TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44243673.00XLON00318495028TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:27:58122672.00XLON00318495081TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:118671.00XLON00318495805TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:11111671.00XLON00318495806TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:11118671.00XLON00318495807TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:56:14257672.00XLON00318496136TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:32:38120674.00XLON00318497408TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38500672.00XLON00318498429TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38124672.00XLON00318498430TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38125672.00XLON00318498431TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48129670.00XLON00318498834TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48128670.00XLON00318498835TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48128670.00XLON00318498836TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:20:44276670.00XLON00318500308TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:20:44199670.00XLON00318500309TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45121669.00XLON00318500750TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45121669.00XLON00318500751TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45120669.00XLON00318500752TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:4525669.00XLON00318500753TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:4595669.00XLON00318500754TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:34:41124669.00XLON00318500797TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:35:5514667.00XLON00318500847TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:30109667.00XLON00318500872TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:30102667.00XLON00318500873TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:3021667.00XLON00318500874TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:53122667.00XLON00318500898TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:53129666.00XLON00318501087TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:5370666.00XLON00318501088TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:5312666.00XLON00318501089TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:5346666.00XLON00318501090TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:48:4257668.00XLON00318501463TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:48:42133668.00XLON00318501464TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:57:40129666.00XLON00318501944TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:57:40126665.00XLON00318501945TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:2560666.00XLON00318502950TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:2561666.00XLON00318502951TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:256666.00XLON00318502952TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:12:24127664.00XLON00318503055TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:14:48147665.00XLON00318503249TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:49100665.00XLON00318503613TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:4924665.00XLON00318503614TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:49123665.00XLON00318503615TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


