TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend auf 0,5% - Big-Tech is back
Smartphone-Boom ohne Apple: Warum der Tech-Gigant nicht profitiert
UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Pessimismus an der Börse: Gold auf dem Weg zur besseren Anlage
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag in der Verlustzone
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
12.12.2024 18:40:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
28.70 CHF 0.54%
Transaction in Own Shares

12 December, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •        

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 December 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid


  		Lowest price paid


  		Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
12/12/2024 1,020,000 £25.2250 £25.0000 £25.1038 LSE GBP
12/12/2024 - £0.0000 £0.0000 £0.0000 Chi-X (CXE)
 GBP
12/12/2024 - £0.0000 £0.0000 £0.0000 BATS (BXE)
 GBP
12/12/2024 725,000 €30.8850 €30.5250 €30.7007 XAMS EUR
12/12/2024 - €0.0000 €0.0000 €0.0000 CBOE DXE EUR
12/12/2024 - €0.0000 €0.0000 €0.0000 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 October 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 October 2024 up to and including 24 January 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten