|
09.12.2024 18:48:36
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
09 December, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 09 December 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|09/12/2024
|782,347
|£25.4900
|£24.8650
|£25.1563
|LSE
|GBP
|09/12/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|09/12/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|09/12/2024
|453,033
|€31.0100
|€30.2350
|€30.6839
|XAMS
|EUR
|09/12/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|09/12/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 October 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 October 2024 up to and including 24 January 2025.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|
06.12.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
05.12.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
05.12.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: Pluszeichen im STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
05.12.24
|Börse Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
05.12.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 klettert zum Start (finanzen.ch)
|
04.12.24
|Shell signals no new offshore wind projects (Financial Times)
|
04.12.24
|Shell signals no new offshore wind projects (Financial Times)
|
04.12.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 klettert letztendlich (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|13:45
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.11.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:45
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.11.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:45
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.11.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.11.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.
Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWochenstart in ruhigen Bahnen: SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch mit Verlusten -- Durchwachsenes Handelsende in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag die Unsicherheit der Anleger zu spüren. Beim deutschen Leitindex DAX setzte sich der Rekordkurs nur zeitweise fort. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. In Asien prägten am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}