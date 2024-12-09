Transaction in Own Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’753 -0.2%  SPI 15’669 -0.2%  Dow 44’533 -0.3%  DAX 20’346 -0.2%  Euro 0.9282 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’985 0.2%  Gold 2’664 1.2%  Bitcoin 85’740 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8784 -0.2%  Öl 72.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171
Top News
Mark Zuckerberg trifft Donald Trump: Strategischer Neuanfang oder Symbolpolitik?
Gold auf Rekordkurs, Öl von Unsicherheiten geprägt: Die 2025-Prognosen von Goldman Sachs
BMW-Aktie: Experten empfehlen BMW im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Stellantis-Aktie gewinnt: Stellantis überträgt Opel-Chef die Leitung
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Montagmittag Abschläge
Suche...

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 18:48:36

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
27.93 CHF 0.41%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

09 December, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •        

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 09 December 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid


Lowest price paid


Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
09/12/2024782,347 £25.4900£24.8650£25.1563LSEGBP
09/12/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
09/12/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)
GBP
09/12/2024453,033 €31.0100€30.2350€30.6839XAMSEUR
09/12/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
09/12/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 October 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 October 2024 up to and including 24 January 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13:45 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.24 Shell Neutral UBS AG
05.12.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.11.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:19 FAQ: Adjusted Interest Rate S&P 500 Total Return (EFFR) futures
12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.23 19.00 BA4SLU
Short 12’513.04 13.70 7CSSMU
Short 12’981.34 8.86 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’752.92 09.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’291.79 19.97 SSXMMU
Long 11’020.80 13.62 SSSMQU
Long 10’569.06 8.96 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin startet mit Kursen von unter der 100'000-Dollar-Marke in die Woche
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten