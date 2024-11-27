Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
27.11.2024 18:02:41

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.38 GBP -1.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

27 November 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 27 November 2024 the Company purchased 255,417 ordinary shares at a price of 38.22 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 363,632,803 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. 

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 363,632,803.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited        HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
Uloma Adighibe              +44 203 832 3877
Alexandria Tivey             +44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


