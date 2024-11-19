Transaction in Own Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’541 -0.8%  SPI 15’375 -0.8%  Dow 43’287 -0.2%  DAX 19’060 -0.7%  Euro 0.9347 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’751 -0.8%  Gold 2’629 0.7%  Bitcoin 81’795 2.3%  Dollar 0.8840 0.0%  Öl 73.4 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Powell bleibt: Fed-Chef sieht nach Trumps Wahlsieg keinen Grund für Rücktritt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Verliert Meta die Lizenz zum Löschen? Alphabet und Tesla - neuer Rahmen für selbstfahrende Autos
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen
Gewinne in New York: Am Mittag Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.11.2024 18:37:34

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
28.51 CHF -2.24%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

19 November, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 November 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid


Lowest price paid


Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
19/11/20241,350,000 £26.0200£25.6650£25.7868LSEGBP
19/11/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
19/11/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)
GBP
19/11/2024800,000 €31.4850€31.0050€31.1738XAMSEUR
19/11/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
19/11/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 October 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 October 2024 up to and including 24 January 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
15.11.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.11.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.24 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningca»https://youtube.com/01y3ZMDeLf0ll werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
09:15 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09:09 Gegenbewegung lässt noch auf sich warten
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt die Trendwende?
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
18.11.24 Credit futures closely track underlying indices
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’950.70 19.99 B8RS7U
Short 12’200.00 13.69
Short 12’647.28 8.98 UBSAOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’541.43 19.11.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’028.25 19.99 SSRM1U
Long 10’759.04 13.68 SSOMUU
Long 10’314.10 8.98 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bericht: Gensler wird vor Vereidigung Trumps zurücktreten
Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 100.000 $ noch in dieser Woche?
Kuros-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Kuros expandiert in neue Märkte
Bitcoin im Blick: Die neuesten Krypto-News, die jeder kennen sollte
Positionen ausgebaut: Diese Aktien befinden sich in dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot von George Soros
Nestlé-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Nestlé legt Wachstumsplan vor - Wassergeschäft künftig als eigener Geschäftsbereich
Swiss Steel-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bundesrat bei Stahlkrise laut Parmelin nicht tatenlos - Allianz eilt wohl zur Rettung
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten