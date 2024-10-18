Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’308 0.9%  SPI 16’351 0.8%  Dow 43’239 0.4%  DAX 19’583 0.8%  Euro 0.9386 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 0.8%  Gold 2’710 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’852 0.9%  Dollar 0.8657 0.0%  Öl 74.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Comet-Aktie: Vorsichtiger Ausblick trotz gutem Wachstum
Netflix schlägt bei Umsatz und Gewinn die Erwartungen - Magnet für TV-Werbung: Netflix-Aktie mit Plus
Microsoft-Aktie: Augen-Scans sollen KI-Fakes stoppen laut OpenAI-Erfinder
STRATEC korrigiert Umsatzziel nach unten
Fitch bestätigt Mercedes-Benz-Bonität mit 'A'
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Paypoint PLCShs
7.28 GBP 2.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

18th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:17th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:5,087
Lowest price per share (pence):709.00
Highest price per share (pence):725.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):720.8095

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON720.80955,087709.00725.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
17 October 2024 08:14:5272709.00XLON00305103463TRLO1
17 October 2024 08:14:5347709.00XLON00305103466TRLO1
17 October 2024 08:14:5322709.00XLON00305103467TRLO1
17 October 2024 10:51:1547719.00XLON00305195920TRLO1
17 October 2024 10:51:1599719.00XLON00305195921TRLO1
17 October 2024 11:09:32566720.00XLON00305204915TRLO1
17 October 2024 11:37:11609725.00XLON00305205770TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:13:2678724.00XLON00305207511TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:24:37121725.00XLON00305208013TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:24:37121725.00XLON00305208014TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:55120724.00XLON00305208205TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:55115719.00XLON00305208206TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:552,132720.00XLON00305208207TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:57573719.00XLON00305208208TRLO1
17 October 2024 13:48:33123724.00XLON00305210099TRLO1
17 October 2024 13:51:01123724.00XLON00305210141TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:17:324723.00XLON00305210911TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:39:11111724.00XLON00305211743TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:39:114724.00XLON00305211744TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
17.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Versicherer - Kontinentale Outperformer / Airbus - Ziele im Fokus
17.10.24 Logitech spielt beim Gaming-Trend mit
17.10.24 Marktüberblick: EUR/USD rutscht unter die 200-Tage-Linie
17.10.24 Heute ABB und Nestlé im Fokus
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’817.67 18.92 U4B7SU
Short 13’060.55 13.66 2PSSMU
Short 13’567.45 8.72 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’308.05 17.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’792.68 19.67 UUPS6U
Long 11’497.10 13.37 UI3SRU
Long 11’039.77 8.94 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: ABB kann Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal steigern
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: NEL macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz verfehlt Prognosen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
Mehr Reichweite bei kaltem Wetter: So funktioniert die Wärmepumpe in den E-Autos von Tesla
Ausblick Nestlé: Was die Analysten erwarten
EZB senkt Leitzins wie erwartet
VAT-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz stagniert
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten